The Most Memorable Met Gala Beauty Looks Over the Years

Of all the red carpets in the year, the Met Gala red carpet is the most interesting to watch. From over-the-top designer pieces to makeup that sets the standard for the next season’s trends, boring looks at the Met Gala are virtually non-existent. Celebrity hair inspiration is sure to be seen at the event, and over the past few years there have been some unforgettable moments in the way of hair and makeup.
In honor of the Met Gala coming up, we’ve taken a look back at the most memorable beauty looks from the occasion, from Nicole Richie’s grey updo to Miley Cyrus’ super spiked hair. Take a look through the moments to remember before seeing what the stars will look like at this year’s Met Gala and let us know which look is your favorite in the comments below!
Nicole Richie may have lilac purple hair now, but at the 2013 Met Gala, she rocked white-grey hair pulled into a chic updo.
Photo:
Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic
Who could forget when Miley Cyrus showed up to the Met Gala wearing Marc Jacobs and rocking full-on Guy Fieri hair spikes?
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy
Rihanna donned a hip-length red braid, making a bold statement that we're still talking about.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey arrived in her true fashion with a vampy lip and old Hollywood glamour waves.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camilla Belle's deep wine lip was one of the first to revive the trend, making a statement as the new lipstick trend for seasons to come.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jessica Alba stunned with a deep burgundy lipstick and finger waves, looking classy as ever.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen's strange, dried out beach waves were memorable, but for the wrong reasons.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain went practically bare on the makeup except for this bold lipstick and we love that she went for a minimalist statement.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Looking like the poster child for elegance, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore an oversized ballerina bun and a cat eye, a look we can't wait to copy.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton shocked the world when she showed up to the Met Gala looking refined (and covered up) with bold brows, a red lip and slicked back hair.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova's coordinating head wrap and turtleneck dress was a curveball on the carpet, making the model sparkle and stand out.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's half-refined, half-grunge look threw us all for a loop and confused us to the point of not knowing whether we loved or hated the look.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Amy Poehler's strange, strange hairstyle and smokey eye was too much for the platinum blonde actress to handle, and we're glad she's improved her style since.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Emma Stone's vibrant pink lipstick and texturized side-swept updo looks as beautiful today as it it did at the Met Gala in 2011.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Blake Lively's strawberry blonde hair on the red carpet may have been short-lived, but we absolutely loved the actress' hair color change while it lasted.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
With a fierce face of sculpted cheeks and a berry lip, Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala was a vision in raspberry.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Christina Ricci's over-the-top dress was gorgeously accented by her slicked back hair and simple smokey eye.
Photo:
Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA/Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
With coordinating light green eyeshadow and a dress, Jessica Stam's brunette hair was fashioned into a high ballerina bun.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images