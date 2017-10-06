Not Sure What Face Mask Is Right for Your Skin Type? Let Us Guide the Way

We’re suckers for packaging, and the gorgeous displays at Sephora, Ulta and our favorite drugstores make us want to buy, well, everything—especially when it comes to face masks. The amount of face masks we’ve purchased over the years could fill the Atlantic. The only problem is, not all of the masks in our medicine cabinet are necessarily suited to what our skin needs.
In other words, face masks are not one size fits all. There are all different kinds for every type of skin issue, whether it be acne, dryness, dullness or wrinkles, there is the perfect fix. Click through to see the best face masks you should be trying now, depending on your skin type.
Originally posted December 2012. Updated October 2017.
For acne
Whenever breakouts start to surface, grab for this Peter Thomas Ross Therapeutic Sulfur Masque. It uses purifying Kaolin to zap zits and aloe to soothe skin. The smell of eucalyptus will make you feel like you're getting the true spa treatment.
The best part? It has more sulfur than other masks, so you only need to have it on for 10 minutes.
For acne
Bliss No 'Zit' Sherlock, by far, the most entertaining face mask you can use for oily skin. You mix the powder with a little water, spread it onto your face, and wait for it to dry. The real fun comes when it dries and takes on a rubbery texture. Then, you get to peel it off. The best part, of course, it that it works. Detoxifying seaweed clears your skin of blemishes and prevents future breakouts.
For acne
Acne doesn't stand a chance against Repéchage One-Minute Exfoliating Mask. It deep cleans by exfoliating with tiny spheres of rice bran wax and lactic acid, and it controls oil without leaving skin dry and uncomfortable.
DIY Mask for acne
Brooke Wilensky of Union Square Laser Dermatology recommends using baking soda for at home microdermabrasion. Mix three tablespoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of water until it forms a thin paste. Apply in a circular motion onto your face, let it sit for five minutes, and then rinse with warm water.
For dry skin
After five minutes on your skin, this Lancome Hydra-Intense Masque leaves skin hydrated, which means it also helps smoothe the appearance of dry lines.
DIY Mask for dry skin
When it comes to making your own mask for dry skin, Wilensky recommends the use of bananas and honey. Warm one teaspoon of honey in the microwave, and then mix it with half a banana. Spread it on your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off.
For angry skin
When skin starts to look red and irritated, your face needs a calming mask. This Dermalogica version uses oat and botanical actives that work below the surface to interrupt inflammatory triggers to soothe.
For angry skin
We love a good sheet mask and H20's Oasis Water-Infused Hydrating Gel Mask is no exception. This hydrating gel facial mask provides intense moisture and a cooling sensation, so your face is soft and dewy, not red and inflamed.
For angry skin
Chamomile is often used as a calming agent, and Mario Badescu took advantage of the ingredient in his Azulene Calming Mask. It also uses Kaolin clay and wheat starch to clean out pores.
DIY Mask for angry skin
Oatmeal is a great resource for angry skin. Blend one and a half tablespoons yogurt with one-third kiwi. Sprinkle in one tablespoon oatmeal, one teaspoon cinnamon, along with fresh basil and mint. Leave on the face for 20 minutes and rinse off with water.
For dull skin
If skin is looking dull, it could be because of dead skin that isn't shedding. REN's Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask removes dead skin cells so the brighter skin underneath can shine through.
DIY Mask for dull skin
Wilensky suggests mixing four tablespoons finely ground espresso, four tablespoons cocoa powder, and eight tablespoons milk in a bowl until a smooth paste forms. Apply it onto your face and leave it until it dries.
For aging skin
The Rodial Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Mask uses hyaluronic acid and tensors to immediately plump fines lines and tighten wrinkles. You can also feel free to leave it on overnight. Plus, we also just really love the name.
DIY Mask for aging skin
To get anti-aging benefits without a store-bough mask, Wilenski says place a peeled avocado, a boiled carrot, half a coup of heavy cream, two tablespoons honey, and one teaspoon extra virgin olive oil into a blender and blend until smooth. Keep on your face for 15 minutes before washing off.
