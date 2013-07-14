20 Of Our Favorite Beauty Quotes To Remember

We love beauty products as much as it is possible to love them. We admit it, we’d rather get up that fifteen minutes early to do our hair in the morning than sleep in, and whenever we leave our favorite lip gloss at home the day never seems to end well. At the same time, we never want to lose sight of the fact that makeup and beauty products are not the be-all end-all in our lives. There is much more to us than cosmetics and we love a good inspirational quote that reminds us of this very important fact!

As such, we turned to Pinterest (one of our go-tos for beauty inspiration of all descriptions) to round up some of our favorite beauty related quotes to share with you guys. Hopefully they’ll help us all remember that while being pretty on the outside is great, it is our attitude and approach to life that truly makes us beautiful in the long-run. So click through our slideshow and find your favorite, then do as we’ve done and display it somewhere you’re sure to see it on a daily basis!

More From Beauty High:

Top 10 Beauty Gurus to Follow on Pinterest For Inspiration

Beauty Inspiration For Brunch This Weekend

Nail It: 101 Seriously Amazing Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest