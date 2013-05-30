20 Beauty Trends You Need to Try In Your 20s

Whether you’re in your twenties or just about to enter into them, there are just some things that this decade of your life is meant for. Finding the perfect interview outfit, learning how to live on your own and learning by taking wild risks are all meant for the glory years, and in our opinion, there are also some beauty trends that are simply meant to be tried in your twenties.
From pastel hair and stiletto nails to bold brows and a pixie cut, we’ve rounded up 20 beauty trends that you need to try in your twenties. That’s not to say that if you’re 19 or 30 these trends won’t work; this just means that if you try these trends in your twenties, you’ll have them down to a science for the rest of your life. Use the above slideshow as a checklist of sorts, making sure you make the most of your twenties – and the most of these beauty trends.
1. The Pixie Cut. It takes a serious amount of guts, but your twenties are prime time for taking the plunge and making the chop. For an added dose of edge, take things a step further and go platinum.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2. Bold Fuchsia Lips. There's something daring yet feminine about bright pink lipstick, calling on the ultimate girly color bold enough to tell the world you've arrived.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
3. Texturized Beach Waves. No matter what season, beach waves are a must and the more texture, the better. Don't be fooled into thinking that you need long hair for these waves, though. A short bob haircut looks just as great when it's got loads of texture.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
4. Contouring. On an occasion when you know millions of pictures will be taken, contouring will make your cheekbones pop. Use bronzer two shades darker than your natural color underneath your cheekbone and highlighter just above, then blend for the perfect contour.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
5. Colored Eyeliner. Whether you add a pop of turquoise on your lower lash line or you line your lids with purple, colored eyeliner will bring out your eye color and take your look up a notch.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
6. Pastel Hair. If you don't want to go for an entire pastel head, try some ombre tips or a few randomly placed highlights. Whichever you decide, own the look and be prepared for some awesome compliments.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
7. Bold Brows. We haven't all been blessed with full eyebrows, but adding some brow liner or powder to achieve the look will change your entire look for the better. With bold brows, you can pretty much let the rest of your makeup be au naturale.
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
8. Hair Extensions. When you're frustrated with short hair's inability to grow quickly or you're just planning an outfit that would look much better with longer tresses, hair extensions are the answer.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
9. Milkmaid Braids. Keep your bangs out or braid them right in, but either way milkmaid braids are a fun way to dress up your updo.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
10. The Long Bob. A haircut can change your life, and if you're ready for a change from longer locks but you're not quite bold enough for the pixie cut, a long bob is the answer. Hollywood has been migrating towards this look lately and every time another celebrity makes the cut, we fall deeper and deeper in love with the long bob.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for PCA
11. Blue Eyeshadow. Use it as a liner or as a wash over your lids, because blue eyeshadow is such a fun way to coordinate with your outfit and make your eyes pop.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
12. Old Hollywood Glamour. A look that's mature and refined, give retro glamour a modern spin with brushed out curls and a bright red lip.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
13. Oversized Ballerina Bun. The sister of the top knot, an oversized ballerina bun is a girl's best friend for day old hair and red carpet moments alike.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
14. Wild Nail Art. Whether you opt for 3D texture, a half moon manicure, nail art or all of the above, your nails are sure to be Instagrammed and double tapped.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
15. A Flower Crown. Perfect for a music festival or a picnic in Central Park, the flower crown is the easiest way to feel like a goddess.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
16. Hair Chalking. For the commitment phobes in the hair world, hair chalking is an easy way to add a pop of color to your look without damaging your hair or regretting your hair choices for the day.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
18. False Eyelashes. Go crazy and colored for a ton of drama or choose a more natural looking set of lashes to turn up the volume on your usual look.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
19. Pin Straight Hair. With a good straightening balm and some anti-frizz serum, nothing looks as sleek as pin straight hair.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
20. Stiletto Nails. We love a good wild nail trend, and if you're not trying the stiletto nails trend in your twenties, you're missing out entirely.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images