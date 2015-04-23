Sweet, Sweet ’70s: A Spring Beauty Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

The 1970’s are back in a big way this season and we’re excited about all the different ways we can incorporate the decade of love into our looks. In our latest beauty editorial shot by Marley Kate, makeup artist Ingeborg and hair stylist Cameron Rains have taken inspiration from the decade to come up with looks that are soft, sensual, and classic. From plunging necklines to delicate fringe, and voluminous wavy hair, this story will get you ready for a very 70’s inspired spring.

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Ryen Blaschke

Makeup: Ingeborg

Hair: Cameron Rains for Cutler/Redken

Model: Elena, at Wilhelmina

