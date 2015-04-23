StyleCaster
Share

Sweet, Sweet ’70s: A Spring Beauty Editorial

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sweet, Sweet ’70s: A Spring Beauty Editorial

by
Sweet, Sweet ’70s: A Spring Beauty Editorial
7 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain. 

The 1970’s are back in a big way this season and we’re excited about all the different ways we can incorporate the decade of love into our looks. In our latest beauty editorial shot by Marley Kate, makeup artist Ingeborg and hair stylist Cameron Rains have taken inspiration from the decade to come up with looks that are soft, sensual, and classic. From plunging necklines to delicate fringe, and voluminous wavy hair, this story will get you ready for a very 70’s inspired spring.

Photographer: Marley Kate
Stylist: Ryen Blaschke
Makeup: Ingeborg
Hair: Cameron Rains for Cutler/Redken
Model: Elena, at Wilhelmina

Want to see if your original work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Skirt, Zara; Top, NYDJ; Necklace, Topshop; Belt, Guess; Boa, vintage; Bracelet, Topshop; Rings, Soo Ihn Kim Jewelry and Ava & Aidenl; Kjaer Weiss cream blush in Blossoming, Kjaer Weiss lip tint in Dream State, Kjaer Weiss eyeshadow in Wisdom

Top, PilyQ; Earrings, Michael Kors; Rings, Gorjana; Kjaer Weiss cream blush in Blossoming, Kjaer Weiss lip tint in Dream State, Kjaer Weiss eyeshadow in Wisdom

Top, PilyQ; Earrings, Michael Kors; Rings, Gorjana; Kjaer Weiss cream blush in Blossoming, Kjaer Weiss lip tint in Dream State, Kjaer Weiss eyeshadow in Wisdom

Bra top, American Apparel; Vest, INC International Concepts; Shorts, Topshop, Armcuff: BCBG; Necklace: vintage; Kjaer Weiss lip tint in Dream State.

Bra top, American Apparel; Vest, INC International Concepts; Shorts, Topshop, Armcuff: BCBG; Necklace: vintage; Kjaer Weiss lip tint in Dream State.

Robe: Morgan Taylor; Bralette and underwear, H&M; Thigh high tights, Berkshire; Necklace, H&M; Earrings, Gorjana; Ring, Soo Ihn Kim Jewelry. 

Dress, Topshop; Necklaces, Gorjana, Ava + Aiden, T Tahari and Vince Camuto; Earrings, VISTA; Bracelet: Gorjana; Rings: Gorjana; Kjaer Weiss cream blush in Blossoming

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Cool Girl's Answer To the Top Knot

The Cool Girl's Answer To the Top Knot
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share