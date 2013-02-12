1940s Inspired Glamour at Carolina Herrera Fall 2013

With runway stars like Karlie Kloss, Lindsey Wixson and Joan Smalls backstage, the atmosphere at Carolina Herrera was positively electric. The inspiration was to make the girls look like more glamorous and even more beautiful versions of themselves, so a touch of classic beauty styling was taking place.

Orlando Pita for Moroccanoil created a roll inspired by the 1940s. Hair was prepped with Morrocanoil Hydrating Styling Cream, Heat Protecting Styling Spray and/or Volumizing Mousse depending on the model’s hair texture, then parted down the center and into two sections at either side of the head. Each section was carefully rolled toward the crown, creating a roll that was secured with many bobby pins all the way around.

Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics created a look that enhanced the models’ natural beauty by prepping skin with Studio Moisture Fix, a touch of Studio Finish Concealer if needed and translucent powder under Mineralize Set + Finish Foundation.The wearable eye was created with Oyster Cream eyeshadow as a base on the entire eye, Rustic Red cream eyeshadow worked through the crease and Fluidline in Blacktrack in between the lashes. The lip was just a stain of color, Hot Tahiti lipstick applied with a brush, then tapped with a finger for a freshly kissed look.