18 Of The Hottest Nail Polishes For Summer

With summer here in full-force, all we can think about (besides laying by a beach or pool) is painting bright colors on our fingers and toes. With so many options to choose from it’s sometimes hard to narrow it down — but always easy to spend money at a store, right? We took the liberty of compiling a slideshow of the hottest nail polishes to stock up on for the summer, from some of the best collaborations to the trendiest shades.
Above, click through our favorite shades and let us know which ones you’re coveting for summer in the comments section below. Also, we couldn’t just stop at 18 polishes (there’s no point in talking about a collection and not including the whole thing!) so you get a few bonuses, on the house.
NARS' collaboration with Thakoon may be all you need to get you through summer (if you buy the complete set, that is.) (Thakoon for NARS, $18 each, narscosmetics.com)
Butter London is well-known for their fun shades, and this fun hue called "Slapper" is the perfect summer bright. (Butter London in Slapper, $14, nordstrom.com)
Known for their Caviar Manicure sets, Ciate also produces some great bright colors, like this bold blue called "Skinny Jeans." (Ciate Paint Pot in Skinny Jeans, $15, sephora.com)
Another show-stopper for shades, CND's "Electric Orange" is right on par for summer. (CND in Electric Orange, CND salons)
This violet creamy polish from Julep called "Anne" is ultra-saturated and perfect for nails or toes. (Julep Nail Color in Anne, $14, julep.com)
Deborah Lippmann can do no wrong with her brights, ballet pinks and confetti glitters respectively. This neon blue called "On the Beach" is sure to be a summer staple. (Deborah Lippmann in On The Beach, $16, lippmanncollection.com)
This vivid teal from Dior is a fun shade for the warmer months, and who doesn't like a water hue? (Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Nirvana, $23, sephora.com)
This green color is called "Mojito Madness" which is reason enough to try it out. (Essie in Mojito Madness, $8, essie.com)
Sephora's "Burst of Mango Creme" is a fun orange shade for your toes, if the color is too bright for your nails. (Sephora Collection Burst of Mango Creme Nail Polish, $7, sephora.com)
A fun pink can obviously be worn year-round, but we always tend to reach for them more often when the weather gets warmer. (Priti Red Maple, $12.50, pritinyc.com)
This light blue hue called Bikini Bottom is clearly meant to be worn with your bikini. Obviously. (Rescue Beauty Lounge, Bikini Bottom, $18, rescuebeauty.com)
RGB is known for their vivid hues (and great formula) and this grey-green called "Pistachio" is no different. (RGB in Pistacho, $16, rgbcosmetics.com)
This summer calls for a great collection of corals, and Sally Hansen's "Coral Fever" is just the ticket. (Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Coral Fever, walgreens.com)
Sonia Kashuk has a great tangerine shade called "Tango Mango" in case you want to stock up during your next Target run. (Sonia Kashuk in Tango Mango, $4.79, target.com)
In the new MAC Cosmetics collaboration with Beth Ditto, the polishes are to-die-for. Namely, "Vagabondage," needs to be added to everyone's summer collections. (MAC Vagabondage (Beth Ditto Collection), $16, maccosmetics.com)
OPI's "Red Light's Ahead..Where?" may look red in the bottle, but actually has a gorgeous orange tint to it. (OPI in Red Lights Ahead...Where?, OPI.com)
Illamasqua is always reliable for a fun pop of color, and this "Nomad" shade is perfect to try out the green trend. (Illamasqua in Nomad, $13.50, illamasqua.com)
Zoya's 2012 Surf Collection is a fun way to add a touch of glitter and color to your nails for summer. (Zoya Surf Collection Sampler, $48, zoya.com)