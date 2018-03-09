19 Easter Manicures That Are Cute, Chic and Perfect for Spring

You know how we know when spring has finally arrived? When the delicate florals, sugary pastels, and cheery bright hues have found their way to our nails—in the form of Easter manicures.

Everything about Easter is the ideal antidote for a winter’s worth of gloom and cold. And the best way to take advantage of all the feminine, sunny charm of Easter is by ditching your go-to black polish (for a little bit, at least) and opting for a stylish springtime manicure.

Here are 19 Easter-inspired nail art designs for you to try this weekend. If you have the fine motor skills (or the dedication to acquire them) try out one with a cute little bunny or baby chick. Of course, any option in a fresh palette of cotton candy pinks, sky blues, buttercup yellows, or sea foam greens is always a fun choice. Don’t forget to finish off your lovely lacquer with a top coat to keep your polish shiny and chip-free!

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.