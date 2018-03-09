19 Easter Manicures That Are Cute, Chic and Perfect for Spring

You know how we know when spring has finally arrived? When the delicate florals, sugary pastels, and cheery bright hues have found their way to our nails—in the form of Easter manicures.
Everything about Easter is the ideal antidote for a winter’s worth of gloom and cold. And the best way to take advantage of all the feminine, sunny charm of Easter is by ditching your go-to black polish (for a little bit, at least) and opting for a stylish springtime manicure.
Here are 19 Easter-inspired nail art designs for you to try this weekend. If you have the fine motor skills (or the dedication to acquire them) try out one with a cute little bunny or baby chick. Of course, any option in a fresh palette of cotton candy pinks, sky blues, buttercup yellows, or sea foam greens is always a fun choice. Don’t forget to finish off your lovely lacquer with a top coat to keep your polish shiny and chip-free!
A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.
Polka-Dotted Bunny
The black polka dots pop against the pale base colors to add a quirky whimsy to this Easter-inspired manicure from Pshiiit.
Pshiiit
Bejeweled Pink
Playful but still elegant, this manicure from esNAIL Los Angeles is understated glam with a couple sparkles to adorn each pastel-polished nail.
@esnail_la/Instagram
Color-Blocking Geometric
Get a bit more geometric with your nails with this design from Pshiiit.
Pshiiit
Scalloped Mani
The puffy pastel clouds on this scalloped mani from The Crafty Ninja are actually a lot easier to achieve than they look!
The Crafty Ninja
Sherbet Hues & Polka Dots
Polka dots are fresh and fun in these sweet sherbet hues. Get the tutorial from Lime Crime.
Lime Crime
Bunny Nails
It may take patience and a steady hand, but this detailed Easter manicure from Nailsy Mo is sure to impress.
Nailsy Mo
Mint & Peach Ombré
Love ombré hair? Then try out these gradient nails from Pshiiit in spring-worthy shades of mint and melon.
Pshiiit
Flowers & Gold Sparkle
You simply can't go wrong with roses and gold detailing, and we love this design from Nailbees.
Nailbees
Pink Roses
Fashion Diva Design
Speckled Eggs
10 Blank Canvases
Striped Splatter
Adventures in Acetone
Blue Rose
Nailbees
Pastel French Tip
Hannah Rox It