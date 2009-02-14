“17th Century Rockstars” at Abaete

David Cruz creating his edgy equesterian ‘do Photo: Dennis Ho

Equestrian was the name of the game at Abaete this season, with both hair and makeup using a photo of a Seventeenth century nobleman as inspiration.

The final look Photo: Dennis Ho

Beauty.com makeup artist Tina Turnbow for Tarte took the masculine look and made it softer with dewy skin, a sheer red lip, glossy nude eyes and a washed-out brow.

She used an eyeliner brush dipped in very light foundation and brushed it upwards to create the muted, almost powdery effect on brows.

Redken stylist David Cruz took the equestrian theme into rock n’ roll territory with a volumized faux hawk coupled with a ribbon-bedecked braid.

To create it he sprayed texturizer onto dry hair, blew it out and then teased it to create a volumized shape. Braids were started at the crown and tied off at the base of the neck, with another braid under that through which grey or black ribbon was woven into.

“It’s a little more rock star,” said Cruz. “Seventeenth century rock star.”

A model gets her braid on Photo: Dennis Ho

Tina Turnbow working her makeup magic Photo: Dennis Ho