17 Eye-Catching Celebrity Makeovers From the Past Year

Celebrity makeovers are not exactly uncommon. Whether the stars are changing their looks for a movie role or because they want their hair to match their outfit, we love seeing what they are going to do next.

This year, we saw a lot of stars chopping off their long locks and going for a shorter style. Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens look more mature with their new haircuts. We saw Katy Perry play with almost every color in the rainbow when it came to her hair. Grammy winner Adele took a more sophisticated route and toned down the volume in her hair. Rachel McAdams even jumped on the fringe bandwagon and sported blunt bangs.

We love seeing the newest celebrity hairstyles and all the changes they make to their looks. Check out the slideshow to see what stars were made over for the better.