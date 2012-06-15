16 Impractical Manicures; Jessica Simpson’s Latest Scent

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

We’ve never said nail art was easy, but here are 5 really cool patterns that you can do with the help of Scotch tape. (Girls in the Beauty Department)

And here, you can get lost in some of the most impractical nail art we’ve ever seen. But, we wouldn’t mind having Beauty and the Beast on our nails for just a little while…(Buzzfeed Shift)

Jessica Simpson’s new scent, Vintage Bloom, is all about her “new beginning” and is a fresh and clean, summery departure from her last couple of fragrances. (People StyleWatch)

73 percent of women say that the biggest “hair moment” in their lives is their wedding day, but not everyone can prevent a big day breakdown. Here are some of the craziest bridal meltdowns. (Racked)

Ruffian’s Brian Wolk and Claude Morais is collaborating with MAC Cosmetics on three exclusive sets of nails and three lipsticks for summer 2012. (Fashion Etc.)

[Image via buzzfeed]