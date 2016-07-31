15 Walk-Down-the-Aisle-Ready Wedding Hairstyles for Short Hair

From lobs to pixies, short hair has taken the world by storm, thanks to models, celebrities, and pretty much any other cool girl you might see on the street or in a magazine and say, “Ooh, I want that.” But when the time comes for wedding season, you may start to feel growing concern over the variety in wedding hairstyles for short hair to wear in your best friend’s bridal party… or on your own walk down the aisle.

Retro waves, slicked-back crops, romantic curls, and more—we’ve gathered 15 chic hairstyles to wear to any type of wedding. Now all you have to do is find the right heels to go with your dress that you can also dance in.