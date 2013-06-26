Wedding season is just about in full swing and we couldn’t be more excited. The dress shopping, the registry gift purchasing, the hair and makeup trials all make us giddy with the delight of a little girl playing dress up. Whether you’re the one getting married, you’re in the bridal party, or you’re attending a wedding, you’ve got a few things to think about for the big day (or days). Besides your dress and makeup, your hair is one of the biggest considerations. If you’ve got long hair, we’ve got you covered with 15 wedding hairstyles for long hair that won’t disappoint.
Long hair is fabulous for one specific reason: your hair options are exponentially greater than girls with shorter hair. Your style can be much more intricate and a little more creative. With these possibilities though, it can be difficult to make a decision on one style. From braids to buns to flowers, the opportunities are just about endless. Of course, if you’re the bride and your big day is coming up, we recommend doing a few hair trials with a stylist until you land on the style that will make you feel the most beautiful on the biggest day of your life. Even if you’re only attending a wedding this season, we still suggest at least one trial (these pictures last forever, after all).
Flip through the slideshow for wedding hair inspiration!
Images via Pinterest
This look captivates attention and piques interest.
Photo:
This gorgeous bun is intricate and unique.
Photo:
The flowers in this embellished braid give it a hint of ethereal beauty.
Photo:
The combination of twists, buns and highlights in this hairstyle makes it classic and elegant.
Photo:
A half-up do looks phenomenal on just about everyone.
Photo:
This bun makes you look twice to see the details in the way the hair is pulled together.
Photo:
A low french braid gives intrigue and beauty all at once.
Photo:
This hairstyle is simple yet has an impact.
Photo:
If you've got a ton of hair to pile on top of your head, we dare you to try this stunning style.
Photo:
A side fishtail braid is unstoppable in the beauty department.
Photo:
A flower applique is a great alternative to a veil on the big day.
Photo:
This classic twisted bun leaves guests breathless at your wedding.
Photo:
For a worry-free style, go for simple curls and a hair flower.
Photo:
We love the simplicity of this style that still creates a beautiful finished look.
Photo:
The only day it's really acceptable to have so many flowers in your hair is your wedding, and this look is a fabulous option.
Photo:
