15 Tips For Making Your Prom Makeup Look Last All Night

Prom is almost always the most magical night in your young adult life. The months you spent finding the perfect dress, the hours you spent on hair trials to find the perfect style, the multiple phone calls you shared with your best friend about what kind of corsage you want to get, all lead up to one spectacular memory that you’ll remember forever.

In planning this momentous occasion, sometimes it’s easy to forget how long prom actually is between the dinner hour, hours of dancing to Katy Perry, and an endless night of after party festivities with your BFFs. Taking all of this into consideration, one very important detail cannot be overlooked: your makeup needs to last throughout the soiree and still look great when the sun is coming up. Whether you’re doing your own makeup or having it professionally done, we’ve compiled a list of all of the tricks you can use to keep your look picture-ready at all times.

Some tips you may have heard of, like exfoliating and moisturizing before applying makeup. Others, you may have never heard of, like using hairspray on your face to hold your makeup in place. Even if you’re not headed to prom any time soon, we promise these tips will help you to never have an embarrassing Instagram photo due to smeared makeup again.

