15 Tips For Making Your Prom Makeup Look Last All Night

Prom is almost always the most magical night in your young adult life. The months you spent finding the perfect dress, the hours you spent on hair trials to find the perfect style, the multiple phone calls you shared with your best friend about what kind of corsage you want to get, all lead up to one spectacular memory that you’ll remember forever.
In planning this momentous occasion, sometimes it’s easy to forget how long prom actually is between the dinner hour, hours of dancing to Katy Perry, and an endless night of after party festivities with your BFFs. Taking all of this into consideration, one very important detail cannot be overlooked: your makeup needs to last throughout the soiree and still look great when the sun is coming up. Whether you’re doing your own makeup or having it professionally done, we’ve compiled a list of all of the tricks you can use to keep your look picture-ready at all times.
Some tips you may have heard of, like exfoliating and moisturizing before applying makeup. Others, you may have never heard of, like using hairspray on your face to hold your makeup in place. Even if you’re not headed to prom any time soon, we promise these tips will help you to never have an embarrassing Instagram photo due to smeared makeup again.
Flip through the slideshow and tell us what you’re excited for on prom night in the comment section below.
Start by gently exfoliating your face with scrub like this one from Clinique. Dead skin doesn't hold makeup well. (Clinique Exfoliating Scrub, $18.50, sephora.com)
Once you've exfolated, be sure to moisturize your skin. If your face it dry, products won't stick well. (Neutrogena Moisturizer, $9.99, neutrogena.com)
After you shower, let your body completely dry before applying any bronzer, shimmer, or makeup. If you're hot or damp, lotions and makeup will melt right off of you. (Face towel, $10.79, kohls.com)
An eye primer is the best way to get your eye makeup to last the longest possible amount of time. (Urban Decay Primer Lotion, $20, urbandecay.com)
Using a powder foundation instead of a cream foundation makes it stay in place much longer. (Maybelline Mineral Powder Foundation, $2.95, amazon.com)
Just like powder foundation is better, powder blush stays much longer than a cream blush. (Mac Powder Blush, $20, macys.com)
After putting on your foundation, set it with a translucent finishing powder, like this one from Smashbox. (Smashbox Photo Set Finishing Powder with SPF 15, $28, smashbox.com)
A waterproof eyeshadow means that any teary-eyed moments won't ruin your gorgeous look. (L'Oreal Infallible Eyeshadow, $7.99, ulta.com)
Just like waterproof eyeshadow, a waterproof mascara means no black streaky mess running down your face while you're dancing the night away. (Maybelline Waterproof Falsies Mascara, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Liquid liner always stays in place longer than a regular pencil liner. (Blinc Liquid Liner, $24, sephora.com)
Once your makeup is set in place for the night, try this hairspray trick to keep it in place: Tilt your head back and look up at the ceiling, then spray hairspray up towards the ceiling right above your head and wait for the spray to fall back down, onto your face. The slight hold that the product gives to your hair will also work on your face. (Rusk W8Less Hairspray, $10.40, drugstore.com)
Throughout the night, use oil absorbing sheets to blot any shine off of your face and to look flawless in pictures. (Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets, $4.79, drugstore.com)
Before applying your favorite lipstick, put on a lip primer to moisturize and fill in any lines. (Mac Prep & Prime Lip, $15, maccosmetics.com)
If you're making your foray into the world of lipstick, go with a long-wear lipstick to keep the color from bleeding. (Covergirl Continuous Color Lipstick, $4.99, drugstore.com)
Throw a lip gloss in your clutch to touch up your pout after dinner. (NYX Long Lasting Lip Gloss, $4.15, amazon.com)