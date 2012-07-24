15 Runway Risks You Need To Take

There’s no place like the runway. Every time Fashion Week rolls around, the world of red-bottomed soles and closets packed beyond capacity becomes enchanted by the latest fashions sent down the runway. Designers like Jason Wu and Diane von Furstenberg create wearable art and make those of us watching the show practically salivate at the thought of being able to own such masterpieces. Of course, along with the to-die-for fashion comes the hair and makeup that inspires the beauty world season after season.
Though the runway is notoriously the birthplace of beauty trends that are too outlandish for everyday life, there has been a trend toward much more wearable hair and makeup as of late. From disconnected liner to retro-inspired hairdos, the looks above are all of the runway beauty risks you should take this season. If you’re looking to update your look, try something fun on the weekend, or you’ve got a special event coming up and you need a little inspiration, risk one of these looks and the reward will be worth it!
Flip through the slideshow and tell us which beauty risk you’re dying to take in the comment section below.
Images via Imax Tree
Colored Eyeliner: Colored, interestingly placed liner gives an unexpected pop of fun to an otherwise plain look.
Slicked Hair: If you've got naturally frizzy hair, try a slicked look that's virtually impenetrable by frizz.
Smokey Eye: The smokey eye never went away, but when styled with a porcelain complexion and hair pulled back, the eye has an even stronger impact.
Headband & Volume: The contrast of a headband holding hair back with a large dose of Brigitte Bardot volume is gorgeous. If you're hesitant to try this, go with a bit less volume for a more wearable style.
Deep Wine Lips: We're completely obsessed with deep wine lips, and after a summer of bright corals and poppy pinks, our darker side is happy to come out.
Disconnected Eyeliner: This trend has been popping up everywhere, and we can't get enough of it. While this example is extreme, if you replicate this look only on the outer part of your eye, your look is instantly updated.
Bold Brows: Girls with naturally bold brows, rejoice! A little less upkeep is a lot more acceptable with this new trend. Ladies with non-existent eyebrows, get yourself a brow pencil to keep up with this trend.
Sheer Eye Color: Keep within a neutral color range with this look, choosing from bronzes, corals, and pinks.
Pale Pink Lips: On the days when the last thing you want to do is go through your entire beauty routine, opt for a simple swipe of pink gloss. You'll look much more polished than you would with a completely bare face, and you'll be right on trend.
Slicked Ponytail: This is an old standby, updated with tons of product. The hair sitting on your head is slicked down while the ponytail is straight and flowing, making for a twist on the classic hairdo.
White Inner Corners: By adding a pop of white, pearlized shadow to the inner corners of your eyes, they'll instantly look bigger and brighter.
Hardware Hair Accessory: Whether it's a pin, a barrette or a headband, try a heavy metal hardware accessory.
Pop of Color: Coral, pink or fuchsia, a pop of color on your lips will brighten up any day.
Interesting Bun: This looks simple, though the execution is anything but. A bun with intrigue is a bun everyone loves.
Retro-Inspired Hair: Celebs like Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera have been doing the retro-inspired look lately and we absolutely love the result.