15 Runway Risks You Need To Take

There’s no place like the runway. Every time Fashion Week rolls around, the world of red-bottomed soles and closets packed beyond capacity becomes enchanted by the latest fashions sent down the runway. Designers like Jason Wu and Diane von Furstenberg create wearable art and make those of us watching the show practically salivate at the thought of being able to own such masterpieces. Of course, along with the to-die-for fashion comes the hair and makeup that inspires the beauty world season after season.

Though the runway is notoriously the birthplace of beauty trends that are too outlandish for everyday life, there has been a trend toward much more wearable hair and makeup as of late. From disconnected liner to retro-inspired hairdos, the looks above are all of the runway beauty risks you should take this season. If you’re looking to update your look, try something fun on the weekend, or you’ve got a special event coming up and you need a little inspiration, risk one of these looks and the reward will be worth it!

Flip through the slideshow and tell us which beauty risk you’re dying to take in the comment section below.

Images via Imax Tree