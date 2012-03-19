15 Must-Have Beauty Tools For Your Makeup Bag

A makeup artist is nothing without the tools of his trade, and who knows this better than celebrity and runway makeup artist, Daniel Martin. A favorite over here at Beauty High, Daniel is one of the most entertaining makeup artists to be around backstage and the most engaging. For a man so talented, we had to ask…what are his go-to beauty tools?

Daniel told us what ground-breaking (and classic) products he never leaves home without and what $2000 bag he uses to truck it all around town. From blotting papers to angled brushes, these are the 15 must-have beauty products for every inspiring makeup-artist out there (and us amateurs, too!)