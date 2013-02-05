15 Must-Have Beauty Apps You Need to Download Now

These days, it’s more common to find someone who sleeps with their smartphone in their bed than someone who doesn’t. We’re constantly relying on the screens in our lives, and because of this trend, beauty companies have taken notice by stepping up their smartphone app game. We’re completely elated, because better beauty apps means more accessible how-to guides, cheaper deals at salons, and endless streams of makeup and hairstyle inspiration.

Getting a drastic haircut can be scary, but there’s an app for that. Learning how to give yourself a manicure with enviable nail art can be tricky, but there’s an app for that. Keeping track of skin abnormalities to prevent skin cancer can be daunting, but there’s an app for that. Whatever your beauty need, we’ve found a hands-on, useful app to help.

