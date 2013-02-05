15 Must-Have Beauty Apps You Need to Download Now

These days, it’s more common to find someone who sleeps with their smartphone in their bed than someone who doesn’t. We’re constantly relying on the screens in our lives, and because of this trend, beauty companies have taken notice by stepping up their smartphone app game. We’re completely elated, because better beauty apps means more accessible how-to guides, cheaper deals at salons, and endless streams of makeup and hairstyle inspiration.
Getting a drastic haircut can be scary, but there’s an app for that. Learning how to give yourself a manicure with enviable nail art can be tricky, but there’s an app for that. Keeping track of skin abnormalities to prevent skin cancer can be daunting, but there’s an app for that. Whatever your beauty need, we’ve found a hands-on, useful app to help.
Do you have a beauty app that’s constantly open on your iPhone? Tell us what you use in the comments below!
Need a step-by-step guide on how to get ready for a night out with the girls? Make Up For Ever Pocket Studio is chock full of videos, guides and tutorials on every kind of look, plus the app creates a look for you based on your mood and style.
Making a change with your haircut or color can rack some nerves, but a zero commitment trial beforehand can ease some of the tension. InStyle Hairstyle Try-On allows you to upload your own picture and try on some of the most sought after looks before hitting the salon.
Speaking of salons, they tend to be pricey. From haircuts to bikini waxes, Lifebooker has ongoing deals for salons in your area for up to 70%. Trust us, you'll want to check with this app before making an appointment.
Feeling a little uninspired? BeautyLish has thousands of images to spark your beauty creativity, product reviews from real users, and how-to guides for everything from colored hair to smokey eyes.
Whether it's a red carpet look or a street style shot, celebrities always have the beauty looks we want to steal. E! Fashion Police has up-to-the-minute snapshots of Hollywood's leading ladies showing off their gorgeous tresses and enviable makeup.
It's no secret that we're huge advocates of using sunscreen, even in the winter. Besides just taking the necessary precautions against skin cancer, it's also important to monitor any abnormalities on your skin. LoveMySkin allows you to mark, track and monitor any moles to keep you aware of what's happening with your body.
Mary Kay's Mobile Virtual Makeover allows you to test out their full suite of products, from lipstick to nail polish. You can choose to upload your own picture or choose from their selection. We love this app for the vast model options, ranging from young to old, dark to light, and with every face shape imaginable.
Do you constantly find yourself pinning awesome nail art on Pinterest, but never actually trying the manicure? Nail Designs gives you step-by-step instructions on how to create your favorite nail art, from a date night mani to yin yang designs.
From one of our favorite nail polish companies comes one of our favorite nail polish apps. OPI allows you to try on every polish in their collection, plus gives you the ability to choose a skin color, nail length, and nail shape for the optimal customization.
Looking for a new signature scent? Perfumes catalogs fragrances by style and price, plus has reviews from users. For a category that's hard to shop for online, this app makes things a heck of a lot easier.
QVC Beauty is a late night guilty pleasure of ours, so the app was a natural progression. Find your favorite products and order them, utilize the beauty term glossary, and watch a live stream of TV all on your phone.
Primarily for hairstylists, the Redken Style Salon has a digital look book that could pull in anyone for hours. Before your next trip to your hairstylist, take a look at the color and cut options in this visually gorgeous app.
It's no wonder that one stop beauty shop Sephora has an all-encompassing, user friendly app. Get your favorite products and reviews without leaving the house, and now you can upload your Beauty Insider card to the app and keep track of your points. FYI, everyone with a Sephora Beauty Insider card gets a free gift on their birthday.
From the hottest new manicures to makeup for Valentine's Day, The Kit has interactive stories and how-to guides for every beauty need.
Every neighborhood is full of businesses with deals, but you have to know where to look. Just input your zip code to Valpak Local Savings and every local business with a discount will come up on your phone, from salons to spas to gyms.