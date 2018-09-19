StyleCaster
15 Models of Colors Dominating High-Fashion Runways

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We’re less than two weeks into Fashion Month and some familiar faces are already making multiple appearances on the catwalk. Though we love witnessing the star power of high-profile supermodels like the Hadids, Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner, we’re equally excited to see some new and exciting women of color adding some much-needed variety to some of the biggest shows.

MORE: The Top 10 Trends from New York Fashion Week 2018

And in 2018, these ladies are taking over in a major way on- and off-duty; whether it’s Adwoa Aboah making moves with her empowering Gurl’s Talk website or Paloma Elsesser speaking up about the inclusion of curvy girls in the haute couture world. Ahead are 15 that you should know about before they level up into supermodel status.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Hiandra Martinez
Hiandra Martinez

In 2017, this Dominican beauty quickly climbed the fashion ranks after opening Saint Laurent's Fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week show. Since then, she's walked for everyone from Chanel to Valentino.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Kiko Arai
Kiko Arai

This former Japanese pageant queen has starred in campaigns for Coach and Balmain and been shot by some of the industry's most legendary photographers, including Steven Meisel.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Selena Forrest
Selena Forrest

At just 19 years old, this Louisiana native (and self-professed tomboy) has walked the runway for nearly every major fashion house, including Dior, Valentino and Balmain... to name just a few.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Shanelle Nyasiase
Shanelle Nyasiase

This South Sudanese beauty keeps busy every Fashion Month by walking for a who's who of the fashion elite, including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Versace.

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Theresa Hayes
Theresa Hayes

The New York native got her epic start a few seasons ago by walking exclusively for the iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton. Since then, she's worked with Longchamp, Tory Burch and more.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Rocio Marconi
Rocio Marconi

The half-Italian, half-Cuban stunner is still a teenager, and has already slayed the catwalk for a handful of high-fashion labels, including Off-White, Fendi and Rick Owens.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Heejung Park
Heejung Park

In 2017, the South Korean catwalker nailed gigs with a slew of designers (Marc Jacobs, Erdem) after working for more than five years.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Chu Wong
Chu Wong

This China native has been on the scene since 2015, but only just started to gain a new level of renown, thanks to her work with Dior, Prada, Fendi and more.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Adut Akech
Adut Akech

This Sudan native made her debut as an exclusive model for Saint Laurent and has since walked for Michael Kors, Anna Sui and more.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Slick Woods
Slick Woods

We have Rihanna to thank for putting this gap-toothed stunner on our radar. Besides working with Fenty x Puma, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty, she's also a regular on the Jeremy Scott runway.

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Adesuwa Aighewi
Adesuwa Aighewi

In addition to being a catwalk regular for Alexander Wang, Kenzo and more, this black beauty is also a budding filmmaker, with a few short films under her belt already.

Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Longchamp.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah

Beyond her beauty campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty, groundbreaking cover of British Vogue and work with Gurl's Talk, this outspoken model is also a favorite of top designers.

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow

The former America's Next Top Model contestant–turned–runway regular just won the "Breakthrough Model of the Year" award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards. Perhaps it has something to do with her budding résumé, which includes an endless list of top designers.

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser

She's an advocate for the curvy girl community, all while slaying runways for the best of the best, including Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie label.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty.
STYLECASTER | Top Models of Color | Marquita Pring
Marquita Pring

A Christian Siriano runway simply isn't complete without this stunner, whose famous curves have played an important role in bringing inclusivity to the high-fashion world.

Photo: Peter White/FilmMagic.

