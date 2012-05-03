15 Lipsticks That Won’t Smear On Prom Night

On the most magical night of the year, you have a lot of things to think about. The color and length of your dress, whether you want to wear your hair up or down (or half up), which kind of shoes to wear during and after the prom, if you’re going to go with a date, and the list goes on forever. You’ll have an amazing time at prom no matter what, but looking great from the beginning of pictures to the limo ride home will ensure that you’ll feel great all night, too.
Even though there are plenty of things that can’t possibly be glamorous all night long (like your feet hurting from dancing), there are certain products you can use to ensure you don’t have any makeup malfunctions in Instagram pictures. Long-wear lipstick, a.k.a. an answer to beauty-obsessed girls everywhere, is a fantastic solution to the possible smudging, smearing and all together hot mess opportunities that come with wearing a lipstick.
We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite non-smudge, long-wear lipstick that will keep your smile bright and pristine on the dance floor, through dinner hour and beyond. Whichever shade you decide on is up to you, but choosing a long lasting product is a must!
For hours of wear plus Vitamins A and E, choose this CoverGirl lipstick.
(CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick, $3.99, drugstore.com)
Let your lips flaunt their beauty with Maybelline's gorgeous lipstick that's tough enough to withstand cocktail hour.
(Maybelline ColorSensational Lip Color, $7.49, drugstore.com)
You'll never have to worry about smudging again with this wonderful product from CoverGirl.
(CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick, $6.99, estore.com)
There are 72 shades to choose from with this moisturizing and evenly-wearing product.
(Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Looking for a couture look for your lips? Look no further - Dior has you covered all night long.
(Dior Rouge Dior Lip Color, $32, sephora.com)
This pro-quality product is lightweight and comfortable, plus you won't have to reapply every 5 minutes.
(Mac Pro Longwear Lipcreme, $17, maccosmetics.com)
If your Prom is located outdoors, take this lipstick into consideration. With SPF 15 and a radiant, satin finish, you'll be happy you made this decision.
(Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture SPF 15, $32, sephora.com)
For a smooth glide, plush cushion, and moisture rich lasting lipstick, choose this one from Smashbox.
(Smashbox Photo Finish Lipstick, $22, sephora.com)
This option has non-smudging powers, plus a lip-plumper to make your pout look fresh and kissable all through the night.
(Guerlain KissKiss Maxi Shine Lipstick, $31.50, sephora.com)
With up to 8 hours of flawless wear, Rimmel is an excellent choice for the night of your dreams.
(Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick, $3.69, drugstore.com)
It's all in the name - L'Oreal's Infallible lip colour gives up to 16 hours of wear. Party on, prom-goers!
(L'Oreal Infallible Lip Colour, $9.59, drugstore.com)
Say goodbye to feathering, wearing out, and drying out. This one has got you covered!
(Clinique Long Last Lipstick, $15, clinique.com)
Radiant shine that will practically last until graduation? We can get behind that.
(Dior Addict Extreme Lipstick, $30, sephora.com)
If you're trying to go for a matte look at prom, check out Sephora's long-wear matte lipstick.
(Sephora Maniac Mat Long Wearing Matte Lipstick, $12, sephora.com)
This lipstick gives you a satin finish that's comfortable to wear, plus a color that won't quit.
(Estee Lauder All Day Lipstick, $18.50, macys.com)