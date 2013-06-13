15 Must Have Health and Fitness Apps For Summer

While living a healthy lifestyle is key year-round, this time of year is when we all tend to concentrate more on our health and fitness. Getting our beach body ready can sometimes be a challenge, so a little technology to help us out makes things a bit easier. Whether you’re sculpting your legs for a bikini or you’re simply looking to make your diet a bit healthier, there’s an app out there to suit your needs.

From working out to eating right and to getting motivated, we’ve got you covered with 15 health and fitness apps that will make living a healthy, beach-ready lifestyle, as easy as holding your iPhone. Take a look at our favorite apps above and tell us how you plan on getting bikini-ready this summer in the comments below!

More Summer Fitness Tips From Beauty High:

25 Summer Fitness Tips Straight From the Experts

10 Foods You Need to Eat For a Bikini Body

10 Rules For Going on a Cleanse