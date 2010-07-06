15 Fab Beauty Buys For $15 Or Less!

Fashion ladies who overspend are easily judged by way of their red soles or subtle logos. But beauty girls, with your flawless makeup and poreless skin are a harder lot to peg.

Whether you’re ‘fessing up to your late night Sephora.com perusals or La Mer addictions is up to you. Just in case you’re looking to change your ways but not your pretty face, we’ve compiled 15 amazing products for under $15 in the slideshow above!

