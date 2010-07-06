StyleCaster
15 Fab Beauty Buys For $15 Or Less!

Kerry Pieri
by
Fashion ladies who overspend are easily judged by way of their red soles or subtle logos. But beauty girls, with your flawless makeup and poreless skin are a harder lot to peg.

Whether you’re ‘fessing up to your late night Sephora.com perusals or La Mer addictions is up to you. Just in case you’re looking to change your ways but not your pretty face, we’ve compiled 15 amazing products for under $15 in the slideshow above!

A classic toner we'd bet on any day; plus it has a great natural rose scent. Thayer's rose petal witch hazel, $9.95 for 12 fl. oz.

Get some fun, super voluminous hair. Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray by Bed Head, $14.50

Lip balm comes in fun shapes too, plus this one smells lovely. eos Lip Balm in Summer Fruit, $3.49

A refreshing face toner is great on hot days. Toner for normal skin, $5, by Sephora Collection

Amp up your favorite shadows with a little extra shimmer. The Balm Overshadow in No Money No Honey, $15

Bring your bronzer with you with this handy to-go kit. Tarte Mineral Powder Bronzer and Glam on the Go Kabuki Brush set, $15

We know tweezing hurts, so the tool you use might as well look cute! Tweezerman Polka Dot Tweezers, $15

Anything that makes our hair silk-like sounds good. Kimble Silk Treatment Leave-In Conditioner, $11.99 and Shampoo, $10.99

Protect that sensitive skin around your eyes now and feel very thankful that you did later. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eyecream, $14.99

One of those do-everything products, this one is a great makeup remover and super gentle cleanser. Cetaphil Daily Cleanser, $7.99

In seconds, look like you actually got that 8 hours of shut-eye. Eye-brightening color stick, $14, by Origins

A great exfoliator keeps you smooth and preps you for self tanning. Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Scrub, $9.99

Once you get that lip on, make sure it's staying put. Maybelline Superstay Lip Color in Flame, $6.99

High-gloss nail polish adds just a little extra glam. Nail Lacquer in Steamy and In the Buff by M.A.C, $12

