15 Drugstore Makeup Products Under $15

Whether you are a budget babe or someone who loves a fantastic deal, great makeup comes in all shapes, sizes, and prices. You don’t need to spend a fortune at Sephora or Ulta to look beautiful. Why buy products that cost $20 (and up) when you could get a product for $10 that works just as well?

We get it, sometimes buying that Chanel lipstick feels like winning the lottery, but what if you switched out some of your other products with cheaper alternatives? That way you can splurge, and still be cost conscious.

We here at Beauty High are here to show you 15 drugstore products that actually work. Take a look at our slideshow above and let us know which ones are your favorite!