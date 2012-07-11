15 Drugstore Makeup Products Under $15

Whether you are a budget babe or someone who loves a fantastic deal, great makeup comes in all shapes, sizes, and prices. You don’t need to spend a fortune at Sephora or Ulta to look beautiful. Why buy products that cost $20 (and up) when you could get a product for $10 that works just as well?
We get it, sometimes buying that Chanel lipstick feels like winning the lottery, but what if you switched out some of your other products with cheaper alternatives? That way you can splurge, and still be cost conscious.
We here at Beauty High are here to show you 15 drugstore products that actually work. Take a look at our slideshow above and let us know which ones are your favorite!
15 of the most noteworthy makeup products are located right at your nearest drugstore!
LIPS:
Saturate your lips in this creamy and hydrating lipstick that will never leave your lips thirsty! (L'Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour, $9.49, walgreens.com)
Moisturize and revitalize with this lip stain that stays put even through lunch. (Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain, $7.69, target.com)
With organic elements such as Vitamin E, this yummy smelling clear gloss will brighten up your day. (Alba Botanica Passion Fruit Nectar Lip Gloss, $3.97, walmart.com)
BLUSH:
Swirl up a little fun with this cute and colorful blush that will last all day. (Hard Candy Blush Crush Baked Blush, $7, walmart.com)
With the heat of the summer, makeup tends to disappear and melt off by noon. With this blush your cheeks will stay fresh all day, no reapplication needed. (Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush, $6.44-$6.99, target.com)
Highlight your cheekbones with this checkered blush that comes in three different shades. (Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends, $10.77, walmart.com)
CONCEALER:
This matte powder is a personal favorite of ours. It covers imperfections, but is light enough so it doesn't clog pores. (Maybelline Fit Me Pressed Powder, $5.94, target.com)
This makeup will change to your correct shade without the guess work! (Almay Smart Shade Makeup SPF 15, $13.99, walgreens.com)
It's easy for your skin to be picture perfect when your concealer is as fabulous as this product. (Revlon PhotoReady Makeup SPF 20, $13.99, walgreens.com)
MASCARA:
Reach your lashes full potential by defining and maximizing your lashes with this mascara. (Rimmel Maxx Volume Flash Mascara, $5.47, walmart.com)
Fake eyelashes will become a thing of the past. Just a couple of swipes of this mascara will bring out the best in your own lashes. ( Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Flared Mascara, $5.94, target.com)
EYELINER:
Incredibly bold and long-lasting, this liner is amazing for creating a winged eye. (Cover Girl Perfect Point Plus Eye Pencil, $4.94, target.com)
This wonderfully crafted brush makes it easy to apply this liquid eyeliner with precision. (Almay Liquid Eyeliner, $4.75, target.com)
EYESHADOW:
Define and customize your eyes this summer and create numerous different looks with this product. (Wet n Wild Color Icon Eye Shadow Trio, $2.99, walgreens.com)
These six colors will work from summer to spring and back again. Classic soft browns will never go out of style and work on almost every skin tone. (e.l.f. Eyeshadow Compact - Natural, $3, target.com)