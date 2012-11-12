15 of the Most Adorable Winter Wonderland Manicures For You to Learn Now

Considering the drastic drop in temperature lately, you may have already started to stock up on scarves, hats, and sweaters. This is a good start, but to really dive right into winter, you’ll need some winter nail art inspiration. From snowflakes to sparkles, there are plenty of winter wonderland manicures for you to choose from. We’ve gathered the cutest cold weather-themed paint jobs and we have to say, they’re warming our hearts.

If you’re going to take on one of these adorable manicures, here are a few tips:

Switch things up and try a matte finish by using a matte top coat, like this one from Essie.

To make snowflakes, use thin brush nail polishes, like these from NYX.

After you paint decals on your nails, wait longer than you usually would to apply top coat. If you use a top coat too quickly, it will pull color from the art and create streaks on the base color.

