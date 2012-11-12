StyleCaster
15 of the Most Adorable Winter Wonderland Manicures For You to Learn Now

Augusta Falletta
by
Considering the drastic drop in temperature lately, you may have already started to stock up on scarves, hats, and sweaters. This is a good start, but to really dive right into winter, you’ll need some winter nail art inspiration. From snowflakes to sparkles, there are plenty of winter wonderland manicures for you to choose from. We’ve gathered the cutest cold weather-themed paint jobs and we have to say, they’re warming our hearts.

If you’re going to take on one of these adorable manicures, here are a few tips:

  • Switch things up and try a matte finish by using a matte top coat, like this one from Essie.
  • To make snowflakes, use thin brush nail polishes, like these from NYX.
  • After you paint decals on your nails, wait longer than you usually would to apply top coat. If you use a top coat too quickly, it will pull color from the art and create streaks on the base color.

Do you have a favorite winter manicure? Tweet us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on Beauty High! 

Thin, golden snowflakes on an oxblood manicure combines the seasons biggest color trends. 

Image via Pinterest

These delicate snowflakes are so ladylike for the cold weather. 

Image via Pinterest

Silver snowflakes pop on a black background.

Image via Pinterest

To get this look, use a clear matte top coat. 

Image via Pinterest

One glitter accent nail makes these snowflakes look way more unique. 

Image via Pinterest

The nails took a note from our favorite winter sweater. 

Image via Pinterest

This wintery scene looks great on the canvas of your nails. 

Image via Pinterest

Frosty's really working the rule of thirds. 

Image via Pinterest

These nails look better than a winter wonderland. 

Image via Pinterest

This clear and ombre glitter combination makes your nails look like Jack Frost stopped by for a visit. 

Image via Pinterest

Golden snowfall, anyone? 

Image via Pinterest

Rhinestones are just the extra sparkle these nails need. 

Image via Pinterest

These little critters are too adorable! 

Image via Pinterest

Silver icicles are just a touch of dangerous glamour. 

Image via Pinterest

This reverse French-esque mani with glitter is feminine and fun for the winter. 

Image via Pinterest

