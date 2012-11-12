15 of the Most Adorable Winter Wonderland Manicures For You to Learn Now

Considering the drastic drop in temperature lately, you may have already started to stock up on scarves, hats, and sweaters. This is a good start, but to really dive right into winter, you’ll need some winter nail art inspiration. From snowflakes to sparkles, there are plenty of winter wonderland manicures for you to choose from. We’ve gathered the cutest cold weather-themed paint jobs and we have to say, they’re warming our hearts.
If you’re going to take on one of these adorable manicures, here are a few tips:
- Switch things up and try a matte finish by using a matte top coat, like this one from Essie.
- To make snowflakes, use thin brush nail polishes, like these from NYX.
- After you paint decals on your nails, wait longer than you usually would to apply top coat. If you use a top coat too quickly, it will pull color from the art and create streaks on the base color.
Thin, golden snowflakes on an oxblood manicure combines the seasons biggest color trends.
Image via Pinterest
These delicate snowflakes are so ladylike for the cold weather.
Image via Pinterest
Silver snowflakes pop on a black background.
Image via Pinterest
To get this look, use a clear matte top coat.
Image via Pinterest
One glitter accent nail makes these snowflakes look way more unique.
Image via Pinterest
The nails took a note from our favorite winter sweater.
Image via Pinterest
This wintery scene looks great on the canvas of your nails.
Image via Pinterest
Frosty's really working the rule of thirds.
Image via Pinterest
These nails look better than a winter wonderland.
Image via Pinterest
This clear and ombre glitter combination makes your nails look like Jack Frost stopped by for a visit.
Image via Pinterest
Rhinestones are just the extra sparkle these nails need.
Image via Pinterest
These little critters are too adorable!
Image via Pinterest
Silver icicles are just a touch of dangerous glamour.
Image via Pinterest
This reverse French-esque mani with glitter is feminine and fun for the winter.
Image via Pinterest