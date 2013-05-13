15 Celebrity Beauty Looks to Copy For the Warm Weather

With the change of the season, we here at Beauty High can’t help but be excited over the change of beauty trends. Put the oxblood colored lipstick away, and pick up a bright fuchsia! From hair looks to makeup trends, we have you covered on what looks to steal for this coming season.

Rachel Bilson, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Thorne and more show us how warm weather beauty is done right. Flip through the slideshow and see celebrity beauty looks to steal right now! Be sure to comment below on which was your favorite and which you are most excited to try.

More Celebrity Beauty Tricks From Beauty High:

101 Celebrity Beauty Secrets

15 of Our Fave Signature Celebrity Beauty Looks

12 Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Celebrity Moms