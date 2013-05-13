15 Celebrity Beauty Looks to Copy For the Warm Weather

With the change of the season, we here at Beauty High can’t help but be excited over the change of beauty trends. Put the oxblood colored lipstick away, and pick up a bright fuchsia! From hair looks to makeup trends, we have you covered on what looks to steal for this coming season.
Rachel Bilson, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Thorne and more show us how warm weather beauty is done right. Flip through the slideshow and see celebrity beauty looks to steal right now! Be sure to comment below on which was your favorite and which you are most excited to try.
Rachel Bilson has gorgeous flushed cheeks here, giving her the ultimate summer glow. We suggest you use a cream blush to achieve this like NARS Multiple in Orgasm.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth sports a bright coral pout that screams warm weather. Try using a lip butter to maintain hydrated lips even in the sun, like Revlon Lip Butter in Tutti Frutti.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde's smudged blue eyeliner on her upper and lower lid brightens up her entire look. Simply apply the liner and take a Q-tip to blend the color into a smoother finish. Opt for a softer liner like the Urban Decay Glide On 24/7 Liner in Abyss.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marie Claire
Kelly Rowland makes a statement with her top knot, perfectly getting hair out of her face during warm weather. This is great for going out to dinner after a day at the beach or grabbing an iced latte with friends on a hot day.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Lauren Conrad always gets it right with her classic cat eye liner and adds a pop of fun pink lipstick. We suggest using NARS lipstick in Schiap.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus shows us how to make a bold change with her edgy hair cut and color change. When in doubt try out a new color!
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jessica Alba's teal eyeliner is a fun pop of color while the rest of her look is calm and neutral. Try using Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Eyeliner in Deep Teal.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Photo:
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Iconix Brand Group
Elle Fanning looks angelic with her halo-like headband and curled tips. Go for a thin headband and a middle part to achieve this look, but make sure to secure it with bobby pins in the back.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Kate Beckinsale looks ready for a night out in the heat with her easy low bun hairstyle. Simply pull hair back to a low side ponytail and pin together. Use a fair amount of hairspray to hold everything together, such as Bumble and bumble's Hold Everything Spray.
Photo:
Seal Press) on April 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for SELF Magazine
Jennifer Aniston pulls her hair back into a sleek ponytail perfectly. Don't forget to add a little volume at the crown of your head by taking a small comb and teasing in back and forth motions.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We love Bella Thorne's look here with neon nails and a cute bow accessory. A close match to her nail color is Glowstick by Orly.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Nicole Richie shows off her adorable long bob cut with bangs. Her honey colored locks are definitely one's to steal.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images for AOL
Selena Gomez is seen here with an amazing bronze smokey eye and light tinted lip, perfect for the warmer months. We suggest taking Urban Decay's Naked 2 Palette, and blending the colors from darker to lighter up to the brow bone.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images