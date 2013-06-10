15 Braided Prom Hairstyles You Have to See

With prom quickly approaching, the time to find the perfect hairstyle is closing in. By now you’ve likely found the dress and the date (or your trusty group of girls you’ll be dancing with), so your hair and makeup situation should be the icing on the cake. Whether you’ve got a one-shouldered gown or an above-the-knee flirty number, it’s hard to go wrong with a braided hairstyle. From chignons to fishtails to ponytails, braids can make any hairstyle prettier and more interesting.

To help you find the perfect braided hairstyle for prom, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite styles. Take a look at the braid ideas above and tell us which you’ll be donning for prom in the comments below!

