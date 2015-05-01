StyleCaster
15 Bold and Beautiful Spring Lipsticks to Try Now

Kristen Bousquet
With spring finally here and summer sneaking up on us quickly, this is the perfect time to take a few risks with your beauty routine by adding in some color—especially when it comes to lipstick.

Rather than opting for that classic nude or light pink you may wear on the daily, why not add something with a bright pop of color into your beauty regimen? To give you an idea of all the bold and beautiful lip colors that are out there, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to try this season.

NARS Audacious Lipstick in "Michiyo"; $32 at sephora.com

Dior 'Addict - Tie Dye' Lipstick (Limited Edition) in "02 Coral Trip"; $32 at nordstrom.com

Vasanti Love Brights Gel Matte Lipstick; $19 at birchbox.com

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in "A-Go-Go"; $21 at sephora.com

Melted Metal Liquified Metallic Lipstick in "Melted Macaron"; $21 at toofaced.com

NARS Audacious Lipstick in "Grace"; $32 at sephora.com

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in "19 Vivid Fuchsia"; $36 at sephora.com

NYX Matte Lipstick in "Natural"; $6 at drugstore.com

Lipstick Queen 'Hello Sailor' Lipstick in "Hello Sailor"; $25 at nordstrom.com

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in "Wow Pop"; $18 at sephora.com

LORAC 'Alter Ego' Lipstick in "Nymph"; $16 at nordstrom.com

OCC Lip Tar/Metallic in "Love Craft"; $16.20 at nordstrom.com

Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Color in "Palm Beach"; $24.30 at nordstrom.com

Bite Beauty Luminous Crème Lipstick; $24 at sephora.com

bareMinerals® 'Pop of Passion' Lip Oil Balm in "Plumberry Pop"; $16 at nordstrom.com

