15 of the Best Beauty Looks At Paris Fashion Week So Far

With Fashion Month coming to a close, we’re soaking up every last bit of Paris Fashion Week possible. Everything from metallic shadows to candy-colored hair was seen in France over the past few days, making it impossible for us to keep our eyes off of the runway. Though there are still a few designers waiting to show, we’ve been busy picking out our favorite beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week so far.
New York’s shows are near and dear to our hearts, but we have a certain sweet spot for the hair and makeup in Paris. From the classic Parisienne beauty at Tsumori Chisato to spider eyelashes at Maxime Simoens, we can’t stop staring at these looks. Take a look through the above 15 looks from Paris Fashion Week and let us know which ones you’ll be trying out at home!
Veronique Branquinho showed a deep, glossy wine lip as the focus of the face, leaving the rest of the makeup very natural.
Tsumori Chisato's models looked like true Parisiennes, donning a bright red lip, black eyeliner and a touch of gold eyeshadow.
At Christian Dior, the look was super feminine with silver metallic eyeshadow and pink lips that have us excited for spring.
Hexa by Kuho left the faces bare but styled the hair with finger waves at the top and soft, silky hair cascading down.
At Alexis Mabille the look was porcelain skin, matte lips and severely pulled back hair.
Roland Mouret gave models a grey smokey eye, pale pink lip and pulled back hair.
Nina Ricci's models donned knit headbands and red lipstick that couldn't be missed.
At Rue du Mail, lips were kept the focal point of the face by leaving everything else without color and staining lips with a burgundy color.
The spider eyelashes at Maxime Simoens are making us reach for the falsies.
Braids have most definitely been a trend this season, and we're particularly fond of the style at Nicolas Andreas Taralis.
The plum lips and effortless updo Anthony Vaccarello is the weekend beauty inspiration we've been searching for.
Dries Van Noten's beyond stunning hairstyle is definitely going to become an at-home look.
If you're seeking braid inspiration, look no further than Viktor and Rolf's show at Paris Fashion Week.
