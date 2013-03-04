15 of the Best Beauty Looks At Paris Fashion Week So Far

With Fashion Month coming to a close, we’re soaking up every last bit of Paris Fashion Week possible. Everything from metallic shadows to candy-colored hair was seen in France over the past few days, making it impossible for us to keep our eyes off of the runway. Though there are still a few designers waiting to show, we’ve been busy picking out our favorite beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week so far.

New York’s shows are near and dear to our hearts, but we have a certain sweet spot for the hair and makeup in Paris. From the classic Parisienne beauty at Tsumori Chisato to spider eyelashes at Maxime Simoens, we can’t stop staring at these looks. Take a look through the above 15 looks from Paris Fashion Week and let us know which ones you’ll be trying out at home!