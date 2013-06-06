It doesn’t matter if you’re a twenty-something girl living in the city, a teen going to school in the suburbs, or a new mom in your thirties; if you are a woman in today’s day and age and you are even remotely close to a television at any point during the week, chances are, you’ve not only seen every episode of “Sex and the City,” you can also quote lines, remember exact outfits, and when asked whether you’re a “Carrie” or a “Samantha,” the answer shoots out of your mouth quicker than you can say “Manolo Blahnik.” Somehow, the show that made Cosmopolitans the official drink of single ladies everywhere has officially been around for 15 years, and that’s something to raise a glass to.
Whether you were rooting for Mr. Big or Aidan (or you were in the very, very minute part of the population pulling for Carrie to end up with Aleksandr Petrovsky), you wanted Charlotte’s closet or Miranda’s job, we’re all a fan of the same thing: a show bigger than ourselves that still plays on TV today, the theme song of which still sends us into a tizzy of excitement. Celebrating 15 years of “Sex and the City” seems crazy, because even today in 2013, we all still feel like we’re best friends with the 1998 versions of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.
So, we at Beauty High couldn’t help but wonder: when your favorite TV show is celebrating an anniversary, do you recall all of your favorite moments, or simply drop everything you’re doing to re-watch all six seasons and one movie (yes, just the first movie)? Because of you, dear readers, we chose the former. Above are our picks for 15 of the best beauty moments from “Sex and the City,” complete with braces, chemical peels and wigs. Take a look at our favorite moments above and tell us your favorite SATC moment in the comments below!
Carrie as we all know and love her in the show's intro, her hair is curly and bouncy (probably in part due to the humidity in the city) with the top pinned back.
Carrie's was the original oversized bun, a classic hairstyle Pinned these days because of stars like Lauren Conrad.
Miranda getting braces was a cringe-worthy experience, mainly because most of us know how torturous and un-glamorous the whole process is, let alone the fact that she went on a date and had food stuck in there.
It's safe to say that when Samantha got a chemical peel, it scared all of us out of getting one. She even had to wear a veil to Carrie's book signing party to not look like a leper. Lesson learned, ladies: never get a chemical peel less than one week prior to a big event.
Just before moving to Paris with Aleksandr Petrovsky (so affectionately referred to as the "Ruskie" by Mr. Big), Carrie's hair was mostly brunette with some strategically placed blonde highlights to make her pop, and her locks were shiny as ever.
Don't even pretend you didn't tear up when Samantha and Smith buzzed their hair together, then she went to his movie premiere as Lil Kim. The woman is a beacon of inspiration and confidence.
Carrie Bradshaw is the only woman on the planet who could pull off wearing a bird as a hair accessory on her wedding day.
After being jilted before the wedding, Carrie put her head into the Witness Protection Program and went brunette.
Listen, we love Charlotte. It's hard not to adore her ever-perfect hair and barely there makeup. But, the girl took virtually no risks when it came to beauty, so we're choosing this appropriate picture of Ms. York as her best beauty moment.
Once Mr. Big showed signs of sickness, Carrie ran to his side to play nurse in what all of us probably wish we could pull off, the candy striper outfit (complete with her fairly short lived straight hair).
When Samantha threw on a wig to spy on Richard and see if he was cheating, we all secretly wanted to chop our hair into a pixie cut.
Get out the waterproof mascara, because Miranda and Steve's wedding couldn't have been more of a tear-jerker. Plus, this is the best her hair's ever looked.
Carrie's short hair is arguably the best and worst haircut she's ever had, depending on which fan you're talking to. Were you a fan of her short hair?
While sitting outside her California beach house, Samantha donned the largest beach hat known to man (while eating what looked like the most delicious guacamole known to man).
The one time Carrie was booked as a "real person" model, she fell on the runway, but the girl's volumized hair and smokey eye were on point.
