It doesn’t matter if you’re a twenty-something girl living in the city, a teen going to school in the suburbs, or a new mom in your thirties; if you are a woman in today’s day and age and you are even remotely close to a television at any point during the week, chances are, you’ve not only seen every episode of “Sex and the City,” you can also quote lines, remember exact outfits, and when asked whether you’re a “Carrie” or a “Samantha,” the answer shoots out of your mouth quicker than you can say “Manolo Blahnik.” Somehow, the show that made Cosmopolitans the official drink of single ladies everywhere has officially been around for 15 years, and that’s something to raise a glass to.

Whether you were rooting for Mr. Big or Aidan (or you were in the very, very minute part of the population pulling for Carrie to end up with Aleksandr Petrovsky), you wanted Charlotte’s closet or Miranda’s job, we’re all a fan of the same thing: a show bigger than ourselves that still plays on TV today, the theme song of which still sends us into a tizzy of excitement. Celebrating 15 years of “Sex and the City” seems crazy, because even today in 2013, we all still feel like we’re best friends with the 1998 versions of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.

So, we at Beauty High couldn’t help but wonder: when your favorite TV show is celebrating an anniversary, do you recall all of your favorite moments, or simply drop everything you’re doing to re-watch all six seasons and one movie (yes, just the first movie)? Because of you, dear readers, we chose the former. Above are our picks for 15 of the best beauty moments from “Sex and the City,” complete with braces, chemical peels and wigs. Take a look at our favorite moments above and tell us your favorite SATC moment in the comments below!

All images via HBO.com

