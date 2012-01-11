14 Makeup Tips for February 14th

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for a romantic night with that special guy or gal in your life. For the night of love and romance, you want an amazingly memorable time that has an accompanying memorable look! With these beauty tips you’ll be looking GORG for your evening out and it’ll surely be a night to remember.

1 of 14 Get those lips kiss-ready with a fiercly red pout that will leave 'em begging for more. Red lips are perfect for Valentine's but who wants the mess? Use this YSL lip for its long-lasting capabilities so it won't smear all over your guy's face at the end of the night. (Rouge Volupte Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 15 in Red Taboo, $34 at neimanmarcus.com) It's no lie that the best beauty statement you can make is your skin. Use your fingers or a makeup sponge to provide all-over coverage without getting that awful cakey look. (HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $40 at sephora.com) Give a sexy glow when you're out on the town and there is no way to resist. Apply the illuminator from the apples of the cheeks and up to give a contouring as well as a shine that will brighten up your face. (NARS Illuminator in Orgasm, $29 sephora.com) Flash a smile to fall in love with. These strips are easy to use, so prepare about a week or two ahead of time with these before bed. (Crest 3D White Strips, $64.99 at drugstore.com) One of the sweetest (literally) V-Day products that will let you leave a lasting impression with each pucker. Apply sparingly to the lips so you're giving a soft and sweet kiss, not a sticky one. (Philosophy Sweet Talk Lip Shine, $10 at philosophy.com) Bat your lengthened eyelashes and whatever you want is yours. (Dior Diorshow Mascara in Black, $24.50 at nordstrom.com) Plump up your pucker for the special night with that special person. Something to remember with this gloss is that less is more. Apply only onto the center of your lips to reveal a swollen look. (Super-Colour Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Plumping Gloss in Half Naked, $15 at sephora.com) Give a soft, blushing, and romantic look with this lip and cheek stain. If you're going for a natural look this Valentine's Day, this is definitely the way to go with a light dab onto the cheeks and blend, then another dap onto your lips. (Benefit Benetint in Rose,$29 at sephora.com) The dark and mysterious look is undeniably sexy for Valentine's Day. Apply a light shade from brow to lashes, then the dark grey onto the inner lid and into the crease. Finish with the darkest powder on the outer part of the lid into the crease, then blend into perfection. (Smokey Eye Shadow Collection, $36 at toofaced.com) Perfectly groomed brows bring attention to your eyes, so there's nothing to distract from those peepers on the big day. Blending brows depends on your hair color but the best bet in contouring your brows is to use the light powder to create your arch. (Urban Decay Brow Box, $29 at macys.com) The red nail is a classic for Valentine's Day, and who are we to argue with a classic? Two coats and finishing with a clear top coat and you're set. (Essie Nail Polish in Russian Roulette, $8 at essie.com) The ultimate flirty, girly scent that is known for love and romance is the perfect fit for Cupid's day. Dab onto either wrists and one spritz on the collarbone then you're good to go. (Dior Miss Dior Cherie, $60-98 at sephora.com) The best way to make a good impression is with beautiful skin. Apply this classic moisturizer to skin before you go to sleep and when you wake up, and within a few days your skin will be soft and supple. (Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, $23.50 at clinique.com) We all have had those days where red marks and acne spots will pop up on a day that cause us ultime stress and Valentine's Day is definitely a day we want to avoid it! Avoid the anxiety with a concealor like this. Apply sparingly under eyes with fingers and blend into skin. For acne or red marks, make an X with the paste and then blend to rid of the red. (Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, $70 at saksfithavenue.com)


























