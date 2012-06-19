The $13,000 Moisturizer No One Will Ever Be Able to Afford

Reports say that American women spend about $7 billion on beauty products annually, which boils down to each of us spending about $100 per month on the newest lotion, mascara, and what have you. While no one is more guilty of impulsively buying up a storm at the nearest makeup counter than we are, we do have to draw the line at spending $13,000 (yes, you did read that correctly, thirteen thousand) on a moisturizer.

Japanese beauty company Cle de Peau Beaute will be introducing the world’s most expensive moisturizer to the market (by “market”, we mean three people, because only three jars are being produced) on September 21st to celebrate 30 years in the beauty business. The jars will contain less than two ounces of moisturizer, which will be five times more expensive per gram than gold. On the new product, spokesman Megumi Kinukawa said, “We hope it will appeal to our loyal customers and people who are interested in gorgeous brands.”

At $13,000 a pop and only three jars being made, Cle de Peau Beaute will only be making $39,000, but is spending loads in advertising. Perhaps the only reasonable aspect of this whole situation was the decision to promote the product with spokesperson Amanda Seyfried, considering she is flawless and impossible to hate.

To make an argument for the moisturizer, maybe it’s capable of overnight supermodel transformation, but even if this miracle in a jar could make the impossible possible, there are still only three jars being sold. Unless you’re scooping up all three and using an eyedropper-sized amount each day, it can’t last very long.

Where do you draw the line on prices for your beauty products? Weigh in with a comment below!

