$12,000 For an Empty Perfume Bottle?

Think Cartier’s new fragrances are pricey? Think again. An (empty) vintage perfume bottle, which appeared to be a vintage Baccarat Art Deco design with a moon shaped stopper from the 1920s, recently sold for $12,000 on eBay, according to WebWire.com.

The perfume bottle, which had an opening bid of $750 on March 12, 2009, had received 31 bids and 500 views by the time the bottle sold ten days later. The same month, an unusual Thomas Webb perfume bottle shaped like a birds head from 1885 sold for $9,600, after starting with an opening bid of only $1.

Apparently vintage perfume bottles are in high demand right now. Interesting what people choose to spend their hard-earned-cash on during tough economic times, huh?