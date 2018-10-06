13 US Hotels Every Beauty Enthusiast Must Visit

As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes beauty, it only makes sense that when you head to any destination, all things hair, makeup and skin must be involved. Whether it’s a blowout, makeup application or a body treatment, nothing says relaxation and vacation quite like a resort with a mind-blowing salon and/or spa.
We’re lucky to live in a country where vacay destinations understand the importance of looking and feeling beautiful, from New York to Hawaii. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a top-rated hotel that hasn’t integrated spa treatments into its list of amenities.
The coolest part is that a slew of these places offer treatments that are specific to the region, so you’ll likely be experiencing something new. Get a lesson in culture and, of course, in relaxation and beauty, thanks to these 12 beauty-centric hotels.
The Gansevoort
For a beauty lover, the Gansevoort is the hotel to stay in when you're visiting the Big Apple. You'll love their Glam + Go on-site service where you can get a quick blowout by one of their top hair stylists. The location even won the "Best Blowout" award in New York City. At the end of your day, you can relax at the Exhale Spa that offers everything from facials to waxing.
18 Ninth Avenue, New York, New York 10014
Emerson Resort & Spa
Situated in the most quaint, relaxing, and quiet part of the Catskill Mountains & Hudson Valley, Emerson Resort & Spa offers any gal on-the-go a place to unplug and relax. The resort's light and bright nature-inspired spa offers more than 10 different types of massage, multiple facial treatments, and beautification services such as manicures and pedicures as well. When you're done treating yourself to a relaxing spa day, head to The Emerson’s signature restaurant, Woodnotes Grille, where their savory menu and handcrafted cocktails created by General Manager Greg Gagne will blow your mind — or tastebuds with the ingredients sourced from the local Hudson Valley area.
5340 NY-28, Mt Tremper, NY 12457
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Surround yourself with jaw-dropping white-sand beaches at this perfect island hotel. You will have no choice but to relax — especially if you're headed to its salon or spa. In addition to taking in the typical spa treatments, you can also hang out in one of the outdoor spa structures surrounded by tropical gardens, create a custom apothecary treatment with local ingredients, or indulge in one of the Polynesian body treatments.
72-100 Ka`Upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
Acqualina Resort & Spa
The list of awards that this resort and spa has won is unmatched. You can enjoy services at Acqualina Spa by ESPA—a 20,000 square-foot facility that houses treatment rooms, healing heat and water rituals, relaxation lounges, and more. It's recommended that you arrive 60 minutes before your scheduled appointment so that you can enjoy the Himalayan salt walls, chromotherapy crystal steam rooms, arctic ice fountains, experiential showers, and Finnish dry heat saunas.
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, 33160
Auburge du Soleil
This Napa Valley resort and spa offers serious luxury and the perfect place to unplug and focus on you, your body, and your skin. It offers an incredible array of beauty treatments like the Crème de Caramel Treatment, which consists of dry brush exfoliation, an organic caramel corn body butter massage, a conditioning scalp treatment, and the option to indulge in the Auberge salted caramels at the end.
180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, California 94573
The Umstead Hotel and Spa
Aside from incredible massage and facial treatments, this spa also offers the most incredible manicure and pedicure options. Its Serenity Manicure and Pedicures are known to stimulate the skin for the perfect balancing treatment—not just a pretty new nail color. It includes a moisturizing mask for the hands followed by a massage with your choice of essential oils. Hot paraffin comes next, and before you know it you're sinking deep into your chair (and have great nails, duh).
100 Woodland Pond Drive, Cary, North Carolina 27513
Amangiri
In addiion to being the perfect place for some serious new Instagram photos, this resort brings the healing traditions of the Navajo to the modern world. The 25,000 square foot resort features spa pavilions, treatment rooms, and terraces that can be used to house treatments such as "Desert Dream", a journey that includes floating untouched in darkness and in water that matches the temperature of your body, a cleansing steam shower, and a deeply relaxing aromatherapy massage.
1 Kayenta Road, Canyon Point, Utah, 84741
Enchantment Resort
Named the #1 Destination Spa in the US in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2018, Enchantment Resort can't be missed. Set in the heart of Sedona's red rock formations, you can truly melt into the offered treatments uninterrupted. You'll get to try treatments here, from neuromuscular therapy to the myofascial, like no other.
525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336
Salamander Resort and Spa
Find your inner peace at this Virginia hotel salon and spa. Practitioners use integrative and regionalized treatments as well as holistic therapies to help you look and feel more beautiful. The 23,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor spa and wellness area offer any type of service you're looking for from hair and makeup to body wraps and massages.
North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Lake Austin Spa Resort
The tranquil spa resort sits perfectly on an Austin hill that overlooks the Balconies Canyonlands nature preserve. The 25,000-square-foot spa offers more than 100 diverse services and treatments from many different regions from Eastern influences to Japanese healing treatments. We can see why it's been voted 10 years running as a top resort spa in the US.
1705 South Quinlan Park Road, Austin, Texas 78732
The Lodge at Woodloch
Let your mind, body and spirit take a break at the Lodge at Woodloch in Pennsylvania. You can head to its coed Whisper Lounge (equipped with fireplaces, rocking chairs, and an outdoor porch), the Aqua Garden's HydroMassage water walls or even the activity pool. After you enjoy the unique amenities, you can head to the treatment room to enjoy any of the spa services from FLOAT Therapy to sleep treatments.
109 River Birch Lane, Hawley, Pennsylvania 18428
Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa
Take in one of the most beautiful views in the United States at this lodge. The spa fuses Indonesian- and Thai-inspired treatments, like its Balinese massage and Noni Anti-Aging Nail Treatment. You can recharge thanks to the nature-inspired elements like herbs, salts, mud and spring water included in their treatments.
3385 Cody Lane, Teton Village, Wyoming 83025
The Woodstock Inn and Resort
As soon as you walk into the Woodstock Inn's spa, you'll be calmed by its natural light, vaulted ceilings and intimate therapy rooms. From treatments like the Body Melt Back Therapy to its Citrus Espresso Detox Body Scrub, your experience will be nothing short of what you need after long months of nonstop work.
14 the Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091
