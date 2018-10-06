13 US Hotels Every Beauty Enthusiast Must Visit

As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes beauty, it only makes sense that when you head to any destination, all things hair, makeup and skin must be involved. Whether it’s a blowout, makeup application or a body treatment, nothing says relaxation and vacation quite like a resort with a mind-blowing salon and/or spa.

We’re lucky to live in a country where vacay destinations understand the importance of looking and feeling beautiful, from New York to Hawaii. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a top-rated hotel that hasn’t integrated spa treatments into its list of amenities.

The coolest part is that a slew of these places offer treatments that are specific to the region, so you’ll likely be experiencing something new. Get a lesson in culture and, of course, in relaxation and beauty, thanks to these 12 beauty-centric hotels.