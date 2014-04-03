StyleCaster
Share

12 Stages Every Girl Goes Through Getting Ready in the Morning

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Stages Every Girl Goes Through Getting Ready in the Morning

Augusta Falletta
by

If you fall into the barely-five-percent of the population that counts as a morning person, you may just want to stop reading now. As for the rest of us, we all know how mornings can literally suck the life out of you. Putting on makeup when you’re groggy and in a rush couldn’t be more different than getting ready when you’re going out with your girlfriends. For one thing: Dark circles. Below are the 12 stages every girl goes through when getting ready for the morning.

Snooze.

beauty sleep

via TIny Pic

Snooze again. Okay last time I promise.

rachel berry waking up gif

via Tumblr

MORE: 7 Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Tired

Stumble to the shower. It doesn’t matter that I only have five minutes. I will still sing “Let It Go” from “Frozen” as I shampoo my hair.

shower gif

via Gurl.com

How fast can I do my foundation?

putting on makeup gif

via Tumblr

Okay, time for some concealer. Oh good lord, those bags under my eyes! And that huge zit that just popped up. Let’s cover that baby up right now.

girl putting on concealer gif

via Model Cosmetics

Move on to the mascara. Is that a sneeze coming on? Please don’t sneeze it will ruin my life.

mascara 12 Stages Every Girl Goes Through Getting Ready in the Morning

via Tumblr

MORE: Lipstick Colors: 8 New Shades to Try This Season

I think I’m going to try a new lipstick shade today!

putting on lipstick gif

via Amazon News

Oh for the love of nail polish, I forgot to brush my teeth before doing my lipstick.

life is a mess gif

via Tumblr

Blow dryer, it’s time.

blow dryer gif

via Photo Bucket

It never looks as good when I do it. I guess I’ll hit fix with a curling iron? Am I holding this too long? Is my hair burning?

curling iron hair gif

via Tumblr

And we’re out the door! Wait, did I turn off my curling iron?

panic gif

via Tumblr

Nailed it! Appliances are off. Now, I pretend I just woke up like this. #Flawless

i woke up like this gif

via MTV

Image via Cavan/Getty Images

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share