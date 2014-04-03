12 Stages Every Girl Goes Through Getting Ready in the Morning

If you fall into the barely-five-percent of the population that counts as a morning person, you may just want to stop reading now. As for the rest of us, we all know how mornings can literally suck the life out of you. Putting on makeup when you’re groggy and in a rush couldn’t be more different than getting ready when you’re going out with your girlfriends. For one thing: Dark circles. Below are the 12 stages every girl goes through when getting ready for the morning.

Snooze.

Snooze again. Okay last time I promise.

Stumble to the shower. It doesn’t matter that I only have five minutes. I will still sing “Let It Go” from “Frozen” as I shampoo my hair.

How fast can I do my foundation?

Okay, time for some concealer. Oh good lord, those bags under my eyes! And that huge zit that just popped up. Let’s cover that baby up right now.

Move on to the mascara. Is that a sneeze coming on? Please don’t sneeze it will ruin my life.

I think I’m going to try a new lipstick shade today!

Oh for the love of nail polish, I forgot to brush my teeth before doing my lipstick.

Blow dryer, it’s time.

It never looks as good when I do it. I guess I’ll hit fix with a curling iron? Am I holding this too long? Is my hair burning?

And we’re out the door! Wait, did I turn off my curling iron?

Nailed it! Appliances are off. Now, I pretend I just woke up like this. #Flawless

Image via Cavan/Getty Images