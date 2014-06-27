12 Things People Always Say to Girls Who Wear Lipstick All the Time

When you wear bold lipstick full time, you exude confidence and a cool factor wherever you go. Not only do you give off the appearance of being someone who’s completely put together, but you also have a distinct look that people begin to associate you with. Signature lipstick gives you an identity. Every girl in the world can swipe on a red lip and look amazing, but some ladies are hesitant to go for such a bold look.

Bright lipstick wearers know that while you’re wearing your color 24/7, those who choose to go bare-lipped compliment you and comment on how amazing you look. Below are 12 of the most common things people say to you when you wear lipstick full time.

“I wish I could pull lipstick off like you do.”

“Do you care if I wear lipstick tonight, too? We can match!”

“You need to tell me what color that is.”

“I’m not brave enough to wear red lipstick.”

On the one day you don’t wear lipstick: “Oh my god, you look so different!” and/or “You look sick. Are you okay?”

“You always look so put together.”

“I keep buying lipsticks but I never actually wear them. It looks so good on you, though!”

“Which lipstick is the best, in your opinion?”

“You pay how much for a tube of lipstick?!”

“I’ve tried lipsticks but they all just look really bad on me. How does yours look so good?”

“Do you have the lipstick with you? Can I try it on?”

