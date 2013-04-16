12 Nude Lip Colors for Spring

As the sunshine comes out and the weather warms, everything seems to be about minimalism. Clothes strip down to skinny straps and short hems, hair relaxes into natural waves and simple braids, and makeup washes away to reveal sunkissed skin and freckled cheeks. What better time than spring to really bare it all with a natural nude lip color?

A general rule of thumb when it comes to a naked pout is to stick to a creamy or sheer formula in a color that falls within of one or two shades from your natural lip color. The tricky part is finding the right shade for your skin tone. While fairer complexions look lovely in versions with pink or peachy undertones—anything too yellow will look washed out or sickly—golden skin tones are enhanced by warm flesh tones and beige buffs. Olive-skinned ladies tend to wear most any nude well, but will find rose-tinted and tan colors are particularly flattering. Darker complexions look stunning in sheer bronzes and earthy caramels.

Once you’ve found your perfect shade, prep your lips with a gentle exfoliator and a moisturizing balm. Chapped, dry lips are a beauty nudist’s worst enemy! Pair your pucker with a rosy cheek and lush lashes for a demure daytime look, or go all out sultry for evening with a smoky cat eye.