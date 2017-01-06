12 Seriously Amazing Lip Products You’d Never Guess Have SPF

SPF products aren’t exciting. Effective? Yup. Necessary? Hell, yes. But ask-for-them-for-your-birthday, spend-your-entire-gift-card-on-them exciting? Uh, not really. And that’s especially true when it comes to SPF-filled lip products, which seem not only dull and blah, but kinda useless. But you’re very, very wrong. And we’re happy to explain why.
First of all, yes, your lips need SPF year-round, just like the rest of your skin. Unless, of course, you’re cool with having withered, wrinkled lips at a weirdly early age—or, you know, skin cancer, which your lips are just as prone to as the rest of your body. But that doesn’t mean you need to slather on the same thick, white formulas used by professional surfers and lifeguards; in fact, you can protect your lips without sacrificing your beauty vibes by using one of these twelve shockingly pretty lip balms, glosses, and crayons that are loaded with skin-saving sun protection.
Photo: ImaxTree
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, $4.49; at Ulta
Photo:
Maybelline
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $24; at Sephora
Photo:
Fresh
EOS Grapefruit Lip Balm SPF 30
EOS Grapefruit Lip Balm SPF 30, $3.49; at Ulta
Photo:
EOS
The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care Stick SPF 15
The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care Stick SPF 15, $9; at The Body Shop
Photo:
The Body Shop
Colorscience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35
Colorscience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35, $29; at Dermstore
Photo:
Colorscience
Coola Liplux SPF 30 Original
Coola Liplux SPF 30 Original, $12; at Ulta
Photo:
Coola
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protection Stick SPF 15
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protection Stick SPF 15, $22; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Elizabeth Arden
Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25
Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25, $19.50; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Kiehl's
Nars Pure Sheer SPF Lip Treatment
Nars Pure Sheer SPF Lip Treatment, $25; at Sephora
Photo:
Nars
Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm Sheer Tint with SPF 20
Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm Sheer Tint with SPF 20, $5.69; at Target
Photo:
Neutrogena
Perricone MD No Lipgloss Lipgloss
Perricone MD No Lipgloss Lipgloss, $30; at Sephora
Photo:
Perricone MD
Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40
Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40, $19; at Paula’s Choice
Photo:
Paula's Choice