12 Fun Hair Accessories to Liven Up Any Hairstyle

Celebrities have recently been wearing hair accessories and large headpieces, like the black and white flower headpiece that was spotted on Rose Byrne and the cluster of stars on “Revenge” star Ashley Madekwe. This winter, try large headbands that will keep your hair at bay during windy days or channel Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl” and go with a bright headband for when you’re feeling girlie.

Floral and sparkly hair accessories will amp up any hairstyle and have you ready for last-minute holiday parties or dates. Add a hair clip to a low ponytail to dress it up or keep your hair down and clip just part of it behind your ear for a romantic look. See the slideshow for our shopping guide to this season’s hair accessories.