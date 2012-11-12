12 Fun Hair Accessories to Liven Up Any Hairstyle

Celebrities have recently been wearing hair accessories and large headpieces, like the black and white flower headpiece that was spotted on Rose Byrne and the cluster of stars on “Revenge” star Ashley Madekwe. This winter, try large headbands that will keep your hair at bay during windy days or channel Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl” and go with a bright headband for when you’re feeling girlie.
Floral and sparkly hair accessories will amp up any hairstyle and have you ready for last-minute holiday parties or dates. Add a hair clip to a low ponytail to dress it up or keep your hair down and clip just part of it behind your ear for a romantic look. See the slideshow for our shopping guide to this season’s hair accessories.
Pair tousled waves with this floral headband. (Deepa Gurnani Starfish Flower Crystal Headband, $176, shopbop.com)
Look cute and keep your ears warm with this wool headband. (Rag & Bone Bronze Knit Metallic Lisbeth Headband, $150, ssense.com)
Find your inner flower child with this headband. (Jane Tran Chiffon Flower Garland Headband, $79.99, zappos.com)
If you want something simpler, opt for an elastic band with an embellishment to upgrade a low ponytail. (Deepa Gurnani Antique Gold Flower Hair Tie, $19.60, shopbop.com)
If you want something more delicate, try this chain headpiece. (Belle Noel Vintage Glamour Hair Piece, $55, shopbop.com)
Clip part of your hair back with this gorgeous hair clip. (Jane Tran Beaded Hair Clip, $70, zappos.com)
Add some sparkle with this headband. (Tasha Fierce Flower Headband, $36, neimanmarcus.com)
Choose just one or clip all three of these flowers on one side of your head. (Rosette Hair Clips, $2.80, forever21.com)
This sequin band will keep your hair in place on windy days. (Metal Sequin Band, $68, freepeople.com)
This large headband will add some glamour to any outfit. (Johnny Loves Rosie Sequin Flower Headband, $43.98, asos.com)
This headband is perfect for the holidays. (Beaded Headband, $40, neimanmarcus.com)
A feather-embellished headband will amp up any party dress. (Glamour to Adore Headband, $29.99, modcloth.com)