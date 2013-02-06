Our 12 Favorite Primers to Help Makeup Stay Put

The best beauty looks are carefully planned, with just the right touch of eye, the perfect lip and a great lash and cheek. The problem is, when your beautiful handiwork starts to melt before your very eyes, you tend to have to complete five different tasks – when you simply could have avoided this whole mess by using the right primer.
But not all primers are created equal, which means it’s time to investigate which one is best for you and your particular makeup needs. Counteract redness? Soften fine lines? Hydrate and/or perfect oily skin? We’ve got you covered with a roundup of the industry’s top primers that can solve your every makeup need!
Find out which primers you need to make your beauty look last all day.
Why not get more from your basic primer? Not only does this help your makeup stay put, it moisturizes, tightens pores and brightens your complexion for a light, luminous look.
Urban Decay Brightening and Tightening Complexion Primer Potion, $31, sephora.com
Versatile and illuminating, this gorgeous primer can be worn alone if your complexion is clear, or underneath makeup for a smooth, even application. Either way, skin will look luminous and smooth. You can also reapply throughout the day for added glow appeal.
Benefit 'That Gal" Brightening Face Primer, $29, sephora.com
Those with acne-prone skin may want to try this great primer. Ultra-light and oil-free, it will give a great base to your makeup that won't cause clogged pores and helps with fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture.
Proactiv Smoothing Primer, $23, proactivcatalog.com
This primer from one of the great skincare experts helps fill in imperfections and fine lines in the skin so you actually use less makeup. Flawless finish, even coverage, great staying power - oh, and it counteracts redness and dullness in the skin, all with SPF 20. What's not to love?
Shiseido Refining Makeup Primer SPF 20, $30, shop.nordstrom.com
From Drew Barrymore's brand-new line, this brings high-performance results at a mass market price. It illuminates beautifully, giving you a healthy glow underneath your makeup. It also helps makeup stay put and is utterly weightless.
Flower Beauty In Your Prime Perfecting Primer, $12.98, walmart.com
A must-have for celebrity makeup artists backstage at Fashion Week and on the red carpet, this primer contains anti-aging properties that help nourish skin while it helps makeup stay on long and strong. Instant hydration partnered with makeup staying power? Sign us up!
CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless Serum Primer, $14.99, drugstore.com
Feeling a little reddish? This gorgeous primer helps to counteract redness only allowing gorgeous, ready-for-prime-time skin to show underneath. It masks imperfections and provides a smooth canvas for your best makeup ever.
Smashbox Photo Finish Color Correcting Foundation Primer, $36, sephora.com
Designed for all skin types, the winning combination of the Veil mineral primer SPF 15 (a water-resistant primer that neutralizes redness and minimizes pores) and No. 28 Primer Serum (infused with multiple ingredients for maximum hydration that absorbs quickly) helps create a hydrated, even canvass for your best makeup ever.
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer + No. 28 Primer Serum Duo, $25, sephora.com
This 3-in-1 mineral product helps prime makeup, smoothes imperfections and minimize redness. The powder formula is also talc-free, fills in fine lines and protects skin with SPF 15. All that at an amazing price AND it's perfect for those with sensitive skin.
Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Talc-Free Correction Primer, $10.95, drugstore.com
From one of the world's top cult makeup brands (a mainstay of many professional kits), this primer helps create a flawless finish worthy of HD cameras (hence the name). It's lightweight, oil-free, hydrates, fills fine lines and creates a glowing effect even under the heaviest makeup. In short, it's a miracle formula.
Make Up For Ever HD Microperfecting Primer, $34, sephora.com
From one of the world's top luxury cosmetics brands comes a silken fluid primer that refines pores and minimizes dullness and imperfections while leaving a matte but glowing finish. Perfect for those red carpet moments when you need every single thing to stay in place.
Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Master Primer, $57, saksfifthavenue.com
This gorgeous oil-free formula features Lancôme’s exclusive Elasto-Smooth™ technology, which helps refine your skin and visibly diffuse light so it literally creates a softly-lit, practically-airbrushed effect. Smoothing, pore-perfecting and super soft, it creates a flawless canvas for the perfect red carpet-worthy makeup look.
Lancôme La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer, $42, lancome-usa.com