Our 12 Favorite Primers to Help Makeup Stay Put

The best beauty looks are carefully planned, with just the right touch of eye, the perfect lip and a great lash and cheek. The problem is, when your beautiful handiwork starts to melt before your very eyes, you tend to have to complete five different tasks – when you simply could have avoided this whole mess by using the right primer.

But not all primers are created equal, which means it’s time to investigate which one is best for you and your particular makeup needs. Counteract redness? Soften fine lines? Hydrate and/or perfect oily skin? We’ve got you covered with a roundup of the industry’s top primers that can solve your every makeup need!