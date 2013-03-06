12 Fall 2013 Trend Predictions You Need to Know

Now that “Fashion Month” is officially over, we can finally take a minute to reflect on the many, many beauty looks that we have seen over the course of the last few weeks to make a few trend predictions for the upcoming Fall 2013 season. While many of them weren’t so surprising (such as bright and bold lip hues) some caught us a bit off guard and will find us digging for our micro-crimpers. While we will definitely miss seeing Cara Delevingne prance around both backstage and on the runway, we’re looking forward to watching how these runway looks develop across fashion editorials and red carpets.

Since we’re obviously just now diving into the spring season, we wanted to give you a forecast of the Fall 2013 trends for not only a great overview of the season, but a handy guide to reflect back on when the time comes. In the slideshow above you’ll find our top 12 trends from the runways that you’ll need to know about come fall, plus tidbits of information about who created the look, why they chose it, and how to get it. Let us know which trends you’re loving in the comments below!

