12 Fall 2013 Trend Predictions You Need to Know

Now that “Fashion Month” is officially over, we can finally take a minute to reflect on the many, many beauty looks that we have seen over the course of the last few weeks to make a few trend predictions for the upcoming Fall 2013 season. While many of them weren’t so surprising (such as bright and bold lip hues) some caught us a bit off guard and will find us digging for our micro-crimpers. While we will definitely miss seeing Cara Delevingne prance around both backstage and on the runway, we’re looking forward to watching how these runway looks develop across fashion editorials and red carpets.
Since we’re obviously just now diving into the spring season, we wanted to give you a forecast of the Fall 2013 trends for not only a great overview of the season, but a handy guide to reflect back on when the time comes. In the slideshow above you’ll find our top 12 trends from the runways that you’ll need to know about come fall, plus tidbits of information about who created the look, why they chose it, and how to get it. Let us know which trends you’re loving in the comments below!
Fringe Benefits: For Pucci's Fall 2013 show, icons such as Jane Birkin and Marianne Faithfull were used as the inspiration behind the fake fringe on each of the girls. Hairstylist Luigi Murenu pre-cut each set of bangs but then shaped them for the girls' face, insisting that the heavy, lived-in feel made the look more modern.
At Thakoon, hairstylist Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created an "easy" chignon in the back of the head, balanced by a very conceptual bang at the front.
For Salvatore Ferragamo, they chose piece-y, wispy bangs to complete their soft curls.
Crimped Tresses: Crimped hair popped up at a lot of shows, much to our surprise. Hairstylists used it as a new way to add texture to strands. At Derek Lam, hairstylist Orlando Pita braided the hair in several sections and then brushed out the braid for a crimped effect.
Bumble and bumble stylist Neil Moodie pulled most of the hair into a chignon at Ruffian, but used a microcrimper on two front sections to give it a windblown, dry texture for a bit of a Victorian edge.
Hairstylist Luigi Murenu wanted to add soft texture to the usual refined chignons at Zac Posen, so he crimped strands of hair and then brushed them back to make it look just a bit disheveled.
Flushed Cheeks: With an inspiration of Pilgrims and Witches at Cushnie et Ochs, the hair was swept off the face, the lips a bold burgundy and the cheeks had a terrific contour to give the models a strong and defined look.
At Philosphy di Alberta Ferretti, the models were given a flush right on the apples of their cheeks as the statement of their look.
The beauties at Sass and Bide had groomed brows, just a touch of liner and flushed cheeks that showed off a healthy glow.
Braided Beauties: Braids were also spotted in various forms throughout the Fall 2013 season, whether they were wound around the head or left loose in a Bohemian style. Alice + Olivia's romantic Renaissance look was completed with a thick, Milkmaid braid and middle part.
Antoinette Beenders for Aveda created an "integrated fishtail" updo for Christian Siriano's Fall 2013 collection, which was inspired by the Russian Opera.
At Rodarte, Odile Gilbert for Kerastase wanted to create a "rocker princess" look with a "cool, undone" texture. She intertwined braids on either side of the head and joined them together with a rosette bun which spilled into one braid down the center.
Just-Bitten Lips: Lips that appeared as if they had a bit of a stain or multiple colors were spotted at various shows this season, such as Sally LaPointe. Lead artist for MAC Cosmetics, Kabuki used a lip pencil (in Nightmoth) to softly contour the lip and then blended and diffused the entire lip with Amorous lipstick, focusing the color in the center.
To get the futuristic look at Dior, Pat McGrath created a "faded lip" with a deep fuchsia stain that was blurred out around the edge of the lip as well as a touch of foundation pressed against the outer rim to get a "blooming rose" effect.
At Emporio Armani, the inner circle of the lips were pressed with a cherry red gloss for that just-kissed effect.
Low-Slung Ponies: A pleasant runway surprise were the low-slung ponytails seen everywhere during the Fall 2013 shows, proving that lazy girls can definitely still be on trend. At Margaret Howell, stylists brushed the hair straight back and secured it at the nape of the neck.
At Thierry Mugler the ponytails had a little bit of added oomph, with volume at the crown of the head. They were then secured at the nape of the neck and spritzed with hairspray to tame flyaways.
For Marios Schwab, crimping irons were used once again to add a touch of texture to the low-slung, disheveled ponytails.
Matte Everything: For the Fall 2013 season, not only were the lips given a matte texture, but skin, hair and oftentimes nails were matte as well. At Ohne Titel, the bold orange-red hue used on the lips was completely matte.
At Costello Tagliapietra, the bold red lip offset the matte skin (and dark lined eyes) but made more of a statement with it's matte texture.
Anthony Vaccarello's plum lips weren't the only thing that was matte at the Fall 2013 show – the hair also had a matte texture (and note that skin showed no signs of dewiness).
Multi-Colored Hair: The trend of multi-colored strands has yet to leave the runways, with a mix of bright hues and red ponytails spotted on the catwalk. At Givenchy, Luigi Murenu set hair in pin curls and then tinted the hair a variety of candy colors.
Guido Palau created sleek ponytails at Alexander Wang that were a "cognac" shade which were actually matched to model Irina Kravchenko's exact hair color.
At Moschino Cheap & Chic a few of the models were given dashes of color in their hair.
Pigmented Pouts: Bold lip hues are nothing new, but this season we saw a variety of shades, from vibrant fuchsias to glossy reds. At Diane Von Furstenberg, MAC Cosmetics' James Kaliardos created "life is the party" lips with Process Magenta Chromagraphic Pencil.
At Alexis Mabille, makeup artist Carole Colombani used a mixture of MAC's Dare You Lipstick combined with MAC Pro Basic Red Pigment to get a bold yet matte texture.
For Marc by Marc Jacob's Fall 2013 show makeup artist Dick Page layered two different Shiseido rouges to get a tomato red gloss.
Statement Eyes: Whether makeup artists were playing with "floating" liner or choosing a rainbow of colors to make an impact on the eyes, they were clearly the focal point for fall. At Jason Wu, makeup artist Diane Kendal used Lancome's Indigo Shadow from the upcoming Jason Wu for Lancome collection to create a bold, smokey cat eye.
At Anna Sui, makeup artist Pat McGrath gave the makeup look a very dramatic and retro feel using liquid liner to create an exaggerated cat eye on the crease of the eye and then she rounded out the look with tiny dots along the lower lash line.
Pat McGrath was also the mastermind behind the look at Gucci, where she bleached the models brows to make the gorgeous copper red shadow standout.
Straight Strands: Surprisngly, sleek and straight hair has made a comeback over the last few seasons, with middle parts also stealing the show. Apparently curly-haired girls will need to pull their straightening irons out of storage! At Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2013 show, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman (Global Creative Director of Wella Professionals) went for a clean and natural feel, a very "Tommy" girl.
For Daks' Fall 2013 show, hair was kept sleek and straight and tucked behind the model's ears.
At Vanessa Bruno's Fall 2013 show, the hair was given a middle part and just a touch of natural texture but otherwise stick-straight, almost like it was air dried.
Textured Nails: Instead of just the usual mix of nail art and bold hues for fall, we spotted a lot of textures on the runways. From matte to lace to full-on rhinestones, the catwalks are proving to us that nails will be anything but boring for Fall 2013. At Alexander Wang, CND created a "sandstone" manicure with Impossibly Blush, and buffed each nail with a feathered brush from the sides toward the center to create an eroded look.
At Kaelen, butter LONDON's Global Colour Director Katie Hughes created a shiny black manicure with matte tips, for a fun twist on a French mani.
