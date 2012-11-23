12 Cyber Monday Deals You Need to Bookmark

Seeing as we are online editors, the ability to do all of our holiday shopping online is pretty much the best thing in the world. So now that Cyber Monday often gives us a chance to cross off a huge chunk of our holiday gift lists from the comfort of our desks, we wholeheartedly take part. While we will admit we’re pretty addicted to online shopping on a regular basis, any day that is dedicated to terrific online deals is a day that we want to celebrate.

If you haven’t already burnt too big of a hole in your wallet by taking part in Black Friday, you should definitely chart out some Cyber Monday deals (and sites) to hit up. We’ve listed below some of the best beauty sales that will be happening on November 26 for you to start working your way down your gift list (or perhaps buying a little special something for yourself)!

Ahava: Ahava will be offering a free Extreme Night Treatment ($72 value) with orders over $40 with code CYBERTREAT.

Mally Beauty: Will be offering 25 percent off all face products with the code 25FACE. Plus, if you’re a Mally Beauty email subscriber, you’ll receive 25 percent off all site items.

mark Cosmetics: With any $40 purchase, consumers of mark cosmetics will get a free fashion and beauty gift set ($72 value) by using the code MKCYBER.

Clinique: For Cyber Monday only, Clinique will be offering three free moisture minis with any $25 purchase plus free shipping.

Murad: Murad will be offering $25 off of a $100 purchase with the code CYBERMONDAY.

Sephora: Beauty mecca Sephora will be offering a free mystery sample bag with a $25 purchase when submitting the code UNDERWRAPS at checkout.

Thymes: With a purchase of at least $50 you’ll receive a free Frasier Fir candle from Thymes.

The Body Shop: The Body Shop will be offering 3 for $30 and free shipping on all orders.

NARS: The entire NARS site will be 20 percent off on both the 26th and the 27th.

Philosophy: You can receive a deluxe gift (including a limited-edition tote and a variety of Philosophy products) with a purchase of $75 or more by using the code DELIGHT at checkout.

First Aid Beauty: Get 30 percent off all purchases using the code CYBER at First Aid Beauty.

Dr. Hauschka: Get a free, limited-edition hand cream with any $50 purchase at Dr. Hauschka.

[Main Image via Istock]