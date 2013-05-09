12 Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Celebrity Moms

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and after reflecting on the best beauty tips we’ve learned from our own moms (like constantly applying sunscreen and changing your pillow case once a week), we got to thinking about the beauty secrets we’ve learned from our favorite celebrity moms. These ladies know what it takes to look good on a regular basis, how to stay in shape for the red carpet and most importantly, they learn countless tricks from their hair and makeup artists. In short, when a celebrity mom has a beauty tip, you need to take note.
From Blue Ivy’s mom Beyonce to Apple’s mom Gwyneth Paltrow, we’ve pulled the best celebrity mom beauty tips from 12 of our favorite stars. Take a look at the tips above and tell us your favorite beauty tip from mom in the comments below!
To combat fatigue, Beyonce says, "I always keep a pair of Ray Bans handy! And sometimes I put a little gold eyeshadow in the inner corners of my eyes - it's more subtle than white, but it still really makes you look more awake."
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jessica Alba swears by her eyelash curler. "You should always curl your lashes," Jessica says. "I usually don't use mascara that much unless I'm looking really tired and puffy-eyed. I just curl my lashes and brush a little mascara on the tips."
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hilary Duff says she never leaves the house without perfume. "I have so many and I always wear something different! It sets the mood for day or night."
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
To keep her skin glowing, Kristin Cavallari uses cucumber toner and vitamin C serum on her face.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite beauty products include Kiehl's Lip Balm and Sonya Dakar flash facial, which keep the World's Most Beautiful Woman looking fresh and gorgeous.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham uses the really simple, inexpensive body cream from Weleda. "It's really, really thick and I slather it on," Victoria says.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima says that flaxseed oil is her secret weapon for growing her hair faster. "It will make your hair super shiny and it's going to grow super fast!"
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Katie Holmes admits that she's got some hair issues. "I have hair that's a bit wavy, but not in a good way. When you're blowing your own hair out, you put Alterna Kendi Oil on and it really helps with the flyaways," she says.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
To get the beach waves she's famous for, Nicole Richie uses a flat iron to style her hair instead of a curling iron. "I use a flat iron to wave my hair - it creates a looser wave," Nicole says.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
The best beauty tip Jennifer Lopez ever received was from celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes, noting "To stay out of the sun. We've always worked with bronzers and self-tanners instead. It's been over 10 years now and Scott has been telling me to stay out of the sun, and it has saved my skin."
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour Magazine
Sofia Vergara says of her eyes, "They have a cat eye shape, so I try to play that up. I prefer brown liners because black is just too much on me."
Photo:
GUILIO MARCOCCHI/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA