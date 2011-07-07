StyleCaster
Share

12 Beauty Gurus You Should Follow on Twitter, 7 Who are MIA

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Beauty Gurus You Should Follow on Twitter, 7 Who are MIA

Marianne
by
12 Beauty Gurus You Should Follow on Twitter, 7 Who are MIA
12 Start slideshow

The fashion and beauty industries were the first to really catch on to Twitter. When editors and insiders started Tweeting from the front row at Fashion Week, it was no surprise that a legion of fashion lovers took to Twitter for the very latest in all things fashionable. Here at Beauty High, we definitely keep our fingers on the beauty world’s pulse by paying close attention to our favorite Twitter users.

Tweeps and twitterholics, take notice of these 12 beauty legends who regularly share their amazing beauty insight and industry sneak-peeks via Tweets and Twitpic. Click through the images, follow them, then enjoy a constant stream of prime beauty greatness.

As amazing as the gurus above are, there are some beauty industry greats who have yet to get on the Twitter bandwagon. So, while we’re at it, here’s our wishlist of makeup artists and hair stylists that we’re seriously missing on our feeds:

Charlotte Tilbury – Known for her firey red hair and elegant “less is more” approach to makeup, we’d follow the top-notch makeup artist and creative director of Myface cosmetics in a heartbeat if she joined Twitter.

Peter Philips – The resident genius behind Rue Cambon. Maybe he’d tweet hints about upcoming nail lacquer shades and eye shadow palettes…? For now, we can only dream.

Guido Palau – British Vogue calls him “The World’s Most In-Demand Hair Stylist”. He’s on a first-name basis around the globe and still works closely with David Sims and Calvin Klein among his myriad A-list clients. Now that, dear readers, would be a Twitter account for all beauty fiends to salivate over.

Orlando Pita – Hairstylist to the stars and the fashion set alike, services at Orlo, his Manhattan salon, start at $800. A fixture at fashion week shows, he’s always booked solid with the likes of Versace, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Dior and Derek Lam. Just imagine the backstage Twitpics we’d see!

Lucia Pieroni – Another fashion week backstage wonder, Pieroni is also the color creator and lead makeup artist of Cl de Peau Beaut cosmetics. We’d love some insight on her unique inspiration and creative runway looks!

Gucci Westman – The creative director of Revlon definitley has plenty of makeup wisdom to share, whether it’s how to do a five-minute face or a full-on evening look inspired by French cinema. We’d love to get her tips and tricks via Twitter.

Dick Page – In addition to his stellar track record as a makeup artist, the NYC-based Brit also contributes to a variety of publications – Allure, W, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, plus cool-kid magazines like Pop, V and even Visionnaire. We’d love to get his expertise on a daily basis instead of having to wait for it in print!

Oh, and don’t forget to follow @BeautyHigh on Twitter if you’re not already! You can always count on us to fill you in on the latest and greatest in makeup and hair.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

@PatMcgrathReal - International makeup artist and Creative Design Director of Proctor and Gamble Beauty. We love seeing her awesome "Beauty Flash!" quick tips on our homepage.

Welcome to Twitter, Tom Pecheux! We're so looking forward to the tips and tricks you're going to share via @EsteeLauder.

We love Ji Baek's frequent news and updates she shares via @RescueBeauty, and cannot wait to get more details about the 2012 color collection!

Our favorite tip from M.A.C's senior artist @MAC_Neil_Y? Bronzer as a sheer wash of eyeshadow. Definitley one Twitter feed that you want to be in on.

Illamasqua's otherworldly and mega-talented creative director @THEALEXBOX shares her intense passion and creativity with her followers. We love how her work is equal parts "makeup" and "aristry."

International makeup artist and beauty writer @JemKidd has plenty to talk about, such as her wonderful cosmetics line and the Jemma Kidd Makeup School.

@ASHLEYJAVIERNYC regularly updates her followers with her work and collaborations. She could really use a profile picture though, don't you think?

@Oribe tweets his on-set must-haves and tips, as well as information on his own product line. As one of the most sought-after, cutting-edge hairstylists in the world, it's so worth following him.

Another new addition to Twitter, we can't wait to see what @SergeNormantLA  has to say.

@SamFineBeauty is a very active tweeter, which is all the better for us; the makeup artist got his start working with Naomi Campbell exclusively, so you can bet that he has plenty of wisdom to share with his followers.

@TroySurratt is not only an extremely talented makeup artist, he's a fashion and pop culture lover as well. He frequently mentions other users in his tweets, so following him is a great way to see how the beauty world relates to the rest of the world.

Thanks to friend and fellow makeup artist @TroySurratt, @Rebecca Restrepo has finally joined Twitter! She has yet to tweet, but we're definitely looking foward to what she has to say.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

ATOMICA Magazine Proves That Cool Kids In Florida Do Exist

ATOMICA Magazine Proves That Cool Kids In Florida Do Exist
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share