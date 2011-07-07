12 Beauty Gurus You Should Follow on Twitter, 7 Who are MIA

The fashion and beauty industries were the first to really catch on to Twitter. When editors and insiders started Tweeting from the front row at Fashion Week, it was no surprise that a legion of fashion lovers took to Twitter for the very latest in all things fashionable. Here at Beauty High, we definitely keep our fingers on the beauty world’s pulse by paying close attention to our favorite Twitter users.

Tweeps and twitterholics, take notice of these 12 beauty legends who regularly share their amazing beauty insight and industry sneak-peeks via Tweets and Twitpic. Click through the images, follow them, then enjoy a constant stream of prime beauty greatness.

As amazing as the gurus above are, there are some beauty industry greats who have yet to get on the Twitter bandwagon. So, while we’re at it, here’s our wishlist of makeup artists and hair stylists that we’re seriously missing on our feeds:

Charlotte Tilbury – Known for her firey red hair and elegant “less is more” approach to makeup, we’d follow the top-notch makeup artist and creative director of Myface cosmetics in a heartbeat if she joined Twitter.

Peter Philips – The resident genius behind Rue Cambon. Maybe he’d tweet hints about upcoming nail lacquer shades and eye shadow palettes…? For now, we can only dream.

Guido Palau – British Vogue calls him “The World’s Most In-Demand Hair Stylist”. He’s on a first-name basis around the globe and still works closely with David Sims and Calvin Klein among his myriad A-list clients. Now that, dear readers, would be a Twitter account for all beauty fiends to salivate over.

Orlando Pita – Hairstylist to the stars and the fashion set alike, services at Orlo, his Manhattan salon, start at $800. A fixture at fashion week shows, he’s always booked solid with the likes of Versace, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Dior and Derek Lam. Just imagine the backstage Twitpics we’d see!

Lucia Pieroni – Another fashion week backstage wonder, Pieroni is also the color creator and lead makeup artist of Cl de Peau Beaut cosmetics. We’d love some insight on her unique inspiration and creative runway looks!

Gucci Westman – The creative director of Revlon definitley has plenty of makeup wisdom to share, whether it’s how to do a five-minute face or a full-on evening look inspired by French cinema. We’d love to get her tips and tricks via Twitter.

Dick Page – In addition to his stellar track record as a makeup artist, the NYC-based Brit also contributes to a variety of publications – Allure, W, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, plus cool-kid magazines like Pop, V and even Visionnaire. We’d love to get his expertise on a daily basis instead of having to wait for it in print!

