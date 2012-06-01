11 Stars With Sexy Beach Hair We Want

Perfect beach hair is one of the most sought-after looks in terms of beauty, sparking endless products like Bumble & Bumble’s Surf Spray to Original & Mineral’s Surf Bomb Sea Salt Spray. Some stars, however, have always had the look nailed, whether they’re actually on the beach or on the red carpet.

Here, we’ve highlighted 11 stars with the most iconic, sexy beach hair around, from Blake Lively’s long tresses to Gisele’s sun-kissed brunette locks. Next time you’re going for that fresh-from-the-beach look, take some inspiration from the pros.