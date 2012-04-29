11 Celebrity Hairstyles To Inspire Your New Spring Look

Every spring, around the same time I start digging through my closet throwing away last season’s trends, I start to think of getting my haircut. It’s my beauty and fashion version of spring cleaning. To chop or not to chop — that always seems to be the question whenever the weather starts getting warmer. The locks that I spent half the year growing instantly become an annoyance and I can’t wait to ditch the weight for a stylish crop. But before you get too scissor happy, I’d recommend you look at the above slideshow.

A proper spring hairstyle always depends on hair thickness, health and texture, so before you jump the gun on a new fad you should really know where your hair stands on the spectrum scale.

From Emma Watson to Olivia Palermo, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity hairstyles that will inspire your new spring cut.

Check out the slideshow above to see what looks you should bring to your hairdresser this spring and be sure to share your own celebrity inspiration in the comment section below!