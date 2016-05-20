101 Hairstyles That Will Steal the Show This Prom Season

Prom night is fast approaching and finding the perfect formal—but not stuffy!—hairstyle is a major priority. Whether you want to wear your hair down, up, or even half-up (ooh, daring), there are countless different styles to choose from, and figuring out which one may work for you (and your outfit) can be a pretty big undertaking. So we’re here to help make sure you look picture perfect for the big night with plenty of hairstyles for prom to choose from.
We’ve compiled our favorite curls, buns, updos, waves, braids, and twists, so that no matter what style you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. If you’re planning on getting your hair done at a salon, remember to try to book a month in advance so that your favorite stylist is available that day. We’d also recommend pulling a few different hairstyles that are in the same ballpark of what you’re looking for, so you can easily describe to your stylist what you may want.
So what are you waiting for, gorgeous? Find your hairdo soulmate and hustle off to prom.
For an instant Greek goddess glam look, try braids and multiple headbands.
Try the curled half-up, half-down style or simply tuck your hair back behind one ear for a lovely look.
These are two very different ways to incorporate curls into your look whether you're going for a classic look or a cool accent, like the braid shown here.
If you're looking for a cool way to incorporate braids into your updo, look no further!
The braids are back! The best part about these two looks is that polished or undone braids can create two different styles giving you more options.
This pony has added drama from the wrapped-around hair that extends past the base—for a sweeter look, add a bobby pin.
Another cool way to incorporate braids into your hair.
More ideas for those with shorter hair: try adding texture to the look to amp up your look for the big night.
If you're going for a loose updo, try this knotted and loose style. For a more intricately braided updo, try the one pictured to the right.
These updos incorporate braids and twists for a modern take on a classic look.
This pony has added drama from the wrapped-around hair that extends past the base—for a sweeter look add a bejeweled headband.
For a casual, beach look, go with some textured waves.
These retro looks may be old-fashioned, but that doesn't mean they aren't still totally drool-worthy styles.
Bringing back more retro looks: go for an S-wave or a pulled back style for a '40s vibe.
For slicked and shiny hair, try any of these pulled back styles.
Go for the classic S-wave, or achieve a beachy wavy look with saltwater spray.
If you have a pixie cut, try smoothing serum for a sleek look. For longer hair, try a volumized pony for added drama.
Whether you have short hair or long, you can try the wavy look for your prom night.
If you want to really let loose for prom, try giving your hair some texture, tame it just a bit by pinning it back with floral accents.
To keep your hair out of your face, from pictures to dancing the night away, try one of these ponytails with braids or knots to set you apart.
Incorporate braids into your prom hair look by making it a cool accent for your half-updo, or create an updo focused on the braids.
Flowers galore! If you're looking for a way to feature your floral head piece, try one of these classic updos.
If you have long hair, take full advantage of it with one of these two ethereal styles for the big night.
If you're going for a more demure style, try a simple braided updo.
From a half-up 'do tied back with a braid to flower-embellished hair parted to the side, these two looks are classic and effortless.
Try a classic half updo or tuck a loose chiffon to the side for a modern twist.
Go for a high fashion faux bob for your prom look or try a curled side pony with sweet details.
We're loving the different variations on the braids here: Try a cool flipped braided pony with a ribbon braided into it.
The fishtail braid makes a cool twist on this casual look, or you can go full out with a crown braid for a high fashion look.
Having shorter hair doesn't mean you can't have a cute, curled look. For a sideswept 'do, try this look with a flower to match your gown.
To go for a straight from the runway look, try this side sock bun. For a floral look, try a wavy, flower adorned style.
If you're looking to feature your blunt bangs, try a slick bun, or slip on a wreath of flowers and you'll look like a goddess.
For two different takes on the half updo, take a look at these two examples. Both bring a modern and fresh take to a classic formal staple.
Using twists and strategically placed whisps and braids, you'll be the belle of the ball—or prom.
The perfect way to pull back your hair in a stylized take on the French twist or a perfect pomp and braid.
It's all in the details! Add some braids to your updo or add a flower or sparkle detail..
The key to both these looks is texture and hairspray.
Forget diamonds—bobby pins are a girl's best friend, and they save us from all hair disasters. Use the invisible pins to keep your hair in place and sparkly ones to add a little glitz.
Add a little drama (the good kind) to your prom night with these cool hair styles.
These twists and braids add that little something extra for your updo.
Now here are some braids! Be daring or a little more demure.
Make sure you have volumizing mousse on hand for these styles.
If you want a loose style with still lots of drama and effect, the first is definitely for you. Fan of braids? Go for the second look.
Love the look of braids down your back? Try one of these tweaks on the classic style for prom.
Photo:
L/L
Talk about twists—the twist can be created into so many looks, you won't know which one is your fave.
The fishtail braid is the best, but if you want another hair detail, try a cool headband.
These two styles are loose and utilize twisted hair to give volume, whether kept in the twists or twisted out for loose waves.
These twists can be pulled up completely for a more polished look or pulled a bit out at the ends for something more relaxed and casual.
Again, an accent piece can really add that something special to your prom ensemble.
Whether you're going for curls or for a slick straight look, add gloss with a shine serum.