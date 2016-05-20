101 Hairstyles That Will Steal the Show This Prom Season

Prom night is fast approaching and finding the perfect formal—but not stuffy!—hairstyle is a major priority. Whether you want to wear your hair down, up, or even half-up (ooh, daring), there are countless different styles to choose from, and figuring out which one may work for you (and your outfit) can be a pretty big undertaking. So we’re here to help make sure you look picture perfect for the big night with plenty of hairstyles for prom to choose from.

We’ve compiled our favorite curls, buns, updos, waves, braids, and twists, so that no matter what style you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. If you’re planning on getting your hair done at a salon, remember to try to book a month in advance so that your favorite stylist is available that day. We’d also recommend pulling a few different hairstyles that are in the same ballpark of what you’re looking for, so you can easily describe to your stylist what you may want.

So what are you waiting for, gorgeous? Find your hairdo soulmate and hustle off to prom.