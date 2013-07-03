Nail It: 101 Seriously Amazing Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.
Ah, the joys of a lazy summer. One of the things we love to do when we’ve got a little time on our hands is our nails, and since we’ll have just a little more time than usual right now, we’re definitely thinking it’s time to add some nail art.
But what to do? Well, if you’re like us, you head to Pinterest for ideas and inspiration, which is exactly what we’ve done. We’ve rounded up 100 of our favorite manicure styles for a gigantic gallery guaranteed to inspire you to nail art greatness. From super easy to seriously advanced, you’ll definitely find something you like….and then you’ll nail it. Read on, nail art fans!
Enough nail art ideas to keep you busy for months!
How gorgeous is this amazing metallic French manicure?!? Be sure to buff and smooth cuticles so nothing interrupts the view of your gorgeous nails.
Image via Pinterest; Source: wearehandsome.com
We love the dip-dyed purple glitter effect of these amazing nails. Warm up your nail polish remover to help break the glitter lose when removing it.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
Clearly we love nail art with a message, like this super-fan of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Clear gloss will help make sure the art lasts longer than an hour.
Image via Pinterest; Source thenailpro.tumblr.com
Use tiny nail brushes and pointed orange sticks to get this amazing look. Long-wear polish can help the design stay put.
Image via Pinterest; Source: stampnailart.wordpress.com
This manicure is meant for a social butterfly. We love that the polish color can actually work for all skin tones. Gorgeous!
Image via Pinterest; Source: socialbliss.com
Buffing nails prior to polish application is key to achieving a smooth canvas for this mustache manicure. You could also draw the design on temporary nails if you're pressed for time.
Image via Pinterest; Source: sleepybeauty01.blogspot.com
We love the bright mixture of colors underneath the graphic art on these gorgeous nails. A nail art pen can help you get the precise lines of this design.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nidasii.blogspot.com
Independence Day is coming, so why not show some patriotic spirit with this vibrant manicure? Get a really tough top coat to seal the look for holiday festivities.
Image via Pinterest; Source: minkette.rebeccaminkoff.com
Mixing nail art with super cute street style is always our favorite summer activity (really, all year long - who are we kidding?). Pick colors that work with most of your wardrobe for endless options.
Image via Pinterest; Source: laurenmessiah.com
There's something so amazing about this ladylike manicure with a corset-detail accent nail. Go for a feminine polish with a touch of attitude for your next venture into nail art.
Image via Pinterest; Source: jayannecosmetics.blogspot.com
Seriously rad graphic art makes us squeal with glee, and this manicure is at the top of our list of favorites. A razor-sharp nail art pen would be needed to achieve this look, and a ton of top coat to seal it once the art dries. We're in love.
Image via Pinterest; Source: inspirationail.com
Dramatic nail art patterns make us so happy. Be patient and be sure to use a great professional polish with staying power, like the ones seen here.
Image via Pinterest; Source: blogs.nailsmag.com
How sweet is this animal-print accent nail? We love the lighter base coat with the same-colored spots to tie the whole look together.
Image via Pinterest; Source: sofeminices.blogspot.com
We live for an un-basic manicure, and this glitter French had us at "hello." This will also work on a variety of nail shapes, so experiment with different types to make the look your own.
Image via Pinterest; Source: enjoinails.blogspot.com
All we can say is "wow!" to this incredibly intricate nail design. Balance your hand on a stable surface to ensure success with minimal mistakes.
Image via Pinterest; Source: mzmahoganychic.com
The process of transferring newsprint to your nails is so simple (just use rubbing alcohol). Be sure to seal the look instantly with a good clear top coat for risk of smearing all your hard work.
Image via Pinterest; Source: ffffound.com
Dark and moody nail art looks good all year long, in our opinion. Drizzling polish onto nails with an orange stick can help get the marble effect seen on the right.
Image via Pinterest; Source: patternpeople.com
We admit it: we love super cute accent nails, especially when they're of the bunny-and-carrot variety. High gloss polish adds interest and keeps the look bright and cheerful.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pinkchocolatebreak.com
Graphic nails can be achieved with great polish colors and good angled polished brushes. Some also suggest using clear tape on dried layers to achieve the precise angles.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pinkchocolatebreak.com
This is how you take vampy red nails to the next level. Be sure to smooth and clean cuticles prior to application so you don't detract from the awesome artwork.
Image via Pinterest; Source: smashleysparkles.com
Why settle for one accent nail per hand when you can go for a three-fer? We'd suggest letting the solid nails dry before attempting the accents so you can dedicate your focus.
Image via Pinterest; Source: preciouspolish.blogspot.com
Why wait for Halloween for some seriously spooky nail art? A good high-gloss white polish provides the base for two eerily good looks, particularly that 'Dexter'-esque blood spatter on the bottom left.
Image via Pinterest; Source: polishedloveaffair
Why should your hands have all the fun? This gorgeous pedicure will upgrade any sandal and will stay put with a good amount of chip-proof top coat.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nevernakednail.blogspot.com
Adding nail appliques can bring your basic polish to a whole other level. Nail art glue can help secure the items to your nails for a good period of time - just be careful washing your hands.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailartlove.net
We love this multi-layered graphic nail art. Take a cue from this manicure and reverse the color scheme on the accent nail.
Image via Pinterest; Source: mosamuse.com
Pretty pastels take on a whole new level of interest with this scenic nail art. Buff nails for a smooth canvas prior to polish application.
Image via Pinterest; Source: fa-lo-me.com
Prepare to rock out with this incredible skull manicure at your next concert or music festival. Add a clear top coat every 1-2 days to ensure the look stays put long term.
Image via Pinterest; Source: beautyhigh.com
We wonder how long it took someone to create this intricate nail illustration, and we just hope that copious amounts of chip-proof top coat were applied immediately to give this staying power.
Image via Pinterest; Source: kootation.com
We'd be lying if we said that we weren't into animal print nails. We love them with summer florals and to add serious attitude to basic summer white. Meow, baby.
Image via Pinterest; Source: bellezzabee.com
Honestly, whoever created this Fast Food Nation manicure is really into nail art, and we love it. Don't "drive thru" the process, and schedule a good few hours to create this amazing manicure.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pinthetailest.wordpress.com
Applying metallic nail transfers just to the tips of nails takes your French manicure into runway-ready territory. Smooth the look down with a gentle buffer to make sure the edges don't catch on anything.
Image via Pinterest; Source: hellobeautiful.com
Add some attitude to a basic French manicure with some leopard spots. Note the interesting choice of polish on the tips for a seriously awesome game changer.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
Ikat print on nails? Absolutely! Each layer should be semi-dry before adding so they don't bleed, and it's probably one of the easiest patterns to create!
Image via Pinterest; Source: community.stylecaster.com
Black nail polish leaves the Goth-only territory with this bright, color blocked manicure. Nail art pens will help with the really intricate work.
Image via Pinterest; Source: getnail-d.tumblr.com
We love this faith-based manicure for the holidays, or anytime of year, really. Use a nail art pen to get the detail, then seal it with multiple coats of a chip-proof top coat for art that will last.
Image via Pinterest; Source: living.msn.com
We love the gorgeous shimmer to this nail art. Go for glossy polishes with a touch of glitter for that extra bit of shine.
Image via Pinterest; Source: people.zozo.jp
Sometimes, you just want your nail art to be fun and brighten up an otherwise basic manicure, like this one. Add layers of chip-proof top coat to add shine.
Image via Pinterest; Source: small-good-things.com
We are so into this amazing glittery French manicure. Base coats of fine glitter polish with dark tips take this look into gorgeous evening territory.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pinkchocolatebreak.com
We love this mix of pastels and deep plums for a color blocked mani with some great interest. Multiple coats of polish ensure the polish stays opaque.
Image via Pinterest; Source: doubleohstyle.com
Angry Birds-inspired nails? Why not! Just let each layer on that base dry before adding the accent art on the thumbnail. Selfishly, we're thinking of stealing this one for our very own.
Image via Pinterest; Source: thatleanne.com
We love that this impressive manicure can be achieved in short order with some good polish and nail art pens. Note the reversal of colors on the index and pinky finger for added interest.
Image via Pinterest; Source: styleblazer.com
This is the moodiest French manicure ever...and we love it. Go for a matte base on the nail and a high gloss polish on the tips for the coolest take on the manicure we've ever seen.
Image via Pinterest; Source: socialbliss.com
Mattify the base on this nail art design so the design really pops. We're thinking a minimum of three coats of polish for the base should do the trick.
Image via Pinterest; Source: polishedcomponents.com
We're more than just a little obsessed with this impressive row of adorable rabbits. We also love that the cuticles and nail beds are cleaned up so all we have to focus on is this sweet nail design.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailnerd.com
Tiny floral accents add interest to a sleek grey base color. Go for a high-gloss base polish so the flowers really pop against the background.
Image via Pinterest; Source: ncnails.tumbr.com
A lovely layer of lace over a thick base coat can turn any polish color into a mind blowing manicure. Just cut them to fit and apply quickly over nail glue, then trim the edges to make sure the lace lies flat. Finish off with top coat to hold the lace in place.
Image via Pinterest; Source: imgfave.com
We love the graphics on this otherwise basic, but pretty, pink. Nail art pens can help you take the ordinary to extraordinary.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
A thick, white base, black stripes and clear top coat....done. We love that this amazing striped mani takes no time at all but looks so good.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailitmag.com
Why have one accent nail when you can have two? We love this 4th of July appropriate manicure with a cute striped nail and fireworks in the way of a gorgeous glitter accent nail.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
Between the applique and the shape, this manicure has some serious attitude to it. Be sure to soak the add-ons for a bit before removing to ensure the integrity of the nail underneath once you're ready to move on from this manicure.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailitmag.com
Studs, flowers and dots add adorable interest to this pretty manicure. Polish pens and studs will be your best friends when trying to get this look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
If you like to do something kind of cool for an upcoming wedding, we'd advise this sweet nail art design. A few coats of top coat will keep the look polished and pretty for the ceremony and beyond.
Image via Pinterest; Source: bridalguide.com
More Angry Birds! We love it! Just be sure to seal the look with a chip-proof polish so you don't become angry from chips on all your hard work.
Image via Pinterest; Source: styleandthensome.wordpress.com
We love this amazing nail tutorial for one of the coolest designs we've ever seen. It might take a little time, but the end result is so worth it!
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
Looking for a luxurious manicure to upgrade your look? We think this one makes the cut, and we love the subtle, chic feel of the matte polish.
Image via Pinterest; Source: youngcraze.com
A nautical striped manicure is perfect for summer holidays. Reapply a good top coat every 1-2 days to make sure the art lasts as long as possible.
Image via Pinterest; Source: uwentreclub.com
The girliest of manicures for the most feminine gal, this is everything we love everything about this bling-y, fun polish job. We also love the mix of high gloss and metallic!
Image via Pinterest; Source: thephodiaries.com
Clearly, whoever did this manicure has Pac Man fever. We love a good retro reference, and the high-gloss shine from the protective top coat seals this amazing nail art.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pandawhale.com
These nails are all dressed up and ready go! Go for a high-gloss white so the look simply pops.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
We love this step-by-step using regular clear tape to get a really amazing nail art design. Be sure the first layer(s) of polish are completely dry so the look stays clean and neat.
Image via Pinterest; Source: beautyblitz.com
With a little patience and imagination, your nails can become a vibrant garden full of possibilities. Nail art pens are the best, aren't they?
Image via Pinterest; Source: onenailtorulethemall.tumblr.com
We love the gothic, romantic feel of these nails. Go for high-shine metallic polish to get the look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: randomosityblog.com
We love the whole idea of doodling on nails, and this nail art design is a perfect example. A few colors of polish and a black nail art pen are all you need to get the look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: mariasnailpolishblog.blogspot.com
Black and white is so on-trend for the season, and these nails are right on point. The high shine gives this manicure such great dimension.
Image via Pinterest; Source: makeupwithdrawal
No nail art roundup would be complete without a good pedicure or two, and we love this sweet take on a classic red. We'd advise balancing your feet on a surface close to eye level so you can comfortably get this look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: realmoda.es
Once you execute this look, people will be dying for you to show them how you did it. Reapply clear polish every day or so to make sure this work of art stays pristine.
Image via Pinterest; Source: youtube.com
The matte polish look of this graphic nail design makes the whole thing. You can use any colors you like, but we think the pink and black has a cool '80s feel to it.
Image via Pinterest; Source: kootation.com
This is one of our favorite nail art ideas: a ton of colored nail art pen dots on a white lacquer base. A black base would also work, but we love the way the colors pop against the white.
Image via Pinterest; Source: 8makeup.com
Hello Kitty and tiny blossoms could be one the cutest nail art combinations ever, particularly on this cherry-red background. Seal this look with a chip-proof top coat to keep it in tact.
Image via Pinterest; Source: ardemagazine.com
Tiny gems add gorgeous interest to this beautiful polish. A good nail glue will make sure the look stays intact for a good amount of time.
Image via Pinterest; Source: livewidstyle.com
How sweet is this adorable strawberry manicure? Follow her lead and use pink and red polishes for a "berry" pretty look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: style.mtv.com
Nothing beats the cuteness of mini polka dot nails. Use a nail art pen or utensil to make sure the dots stay uniform.
Image via Pinterest; Source: kootation.com
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/nilesutania//
We love the delicate lace design on the accent nail with this French manicure. An additional layer of high-gloss shine really makes the look really pop.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailartcraze.com
Adding a layer of golden polish over a jet black manicure gives it an airbrushed effect. We'd also love to see this look on navy, red or white nails.
Image via Pinterest; Source: beautylish.com
This summery design is perfect for the season. Add chip-proof top coat to keep it in good shape.
Image via Pinterest; Source: thebeautythesis.com
Check out the gorgeous golden moons on this dramatic black polish. Be sure your cuticles are in great shape so the spotlight stays on this amazing nail design.
Image via Pinterest; Source: wearehandsome.com
Layers of pretty pastel polish can lead to a gorgeous rainbow design like this one. Be sure to seal the tips with your last polish color to prevent chipping.
Image via Pinterest; Source: pinkchocolatebreak.com
These punk nails were inspired by the new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Go for the black borders to frame this stellar design.
Image via Pinterest; Source: fashionindie.com
We love that this lace was applied over a pearlized polish with shine so it actually mimics lingerie. Seal the design with nail glue for a long lasting look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: prettyimperfect.wordpress.com
The adorable heart appliques on these dramatic stripes make them so sweet and feminine. Applied with a strong nail glue, they should last a good while before you take them off.
Image via Pinterest; Source: burkatron.com
Sometimes, there's no better nail art than layers and layers of glitter polish. Be sure to heat your polish remover to help break the glitter loose when taking it off.
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailartpretties.com
This mosaic nail design had us squealing with delight! Be sure to seal this disco ball effect with plenty of chip-proof top coat to make sure it lasts.
Image via Pinterest; Source: polishallthenails.com
Alternating stripes with a polish brush over a solid base can give you this basket-woven look. We like the metallic shine of the stripes on this design.
Image via Pinterest; Source: perfectlypolished2.blogspot.com
Drizzling multiple colors of polish over a white base will give you this cool, rainbow-inspired nail art. We love the almost watercolor feel of the colored polish.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Elizabeth Paldino
The gorgeous black background for this nail art design causes the multicolored dots to pop. Nail art pens can help you get this look quickly.
Image via Pinterest; Source: tatianascaledo95.blogspot.com
Take a metallic manicure into runway-ready territory by dipping your fingers into the same color of body paint. Just be sure to have wipes on hand that evening to make sure the whole look is gone by morning.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Caroline
We love Missoni everything, and a manicure inspired by the brand's legendary zigzag design? We're ready to put a ring on it.
Image via Pinterest; Source: bellasugar.com
The sweet candy stripes on this manicure are made even better with a stripe of glitter polish. We'd advise nail art pens to get this look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Kristan Hurtado
A good navy base is taken up a notch with one shimmering, golden accent nail. Go for a gold glitter polish with slightly larger glitter to get this look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: luvimages.com
Show your star quality with an accent nail covered in shimmering astral bodies. The vibrant color of the polish brings this look to a whole other level.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
We love the tiny beads painstakingly applied to this jet manicure. Use tweezers for a precise application and plenty of nail glue to make sure they stay put.
Image via Pinterest; Source: luuux.com
Ooh la la! We love the classic chic of these nautical stripes, especially when paired with white. We think red lips would look perfect with this look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: meganjoy.ca
Varied colors in the same family can make for a gorgeous manicure all year long. This works with any hue, just use five polishes in the same color family.
Image via Pinterest; Source: joannegoddard.blogspot.com
Ah, we love the soothing sunset appeal of this ombre nail art. Be sure clean cuticles and moisturized hands are part of the design to make sure it looks its best.
Image via Pinterest; Source: weheartit.com
Add fine glitter polish to a dark base for a shimmering look that will take your evening ensemble to the next level. A few coats of the glitter polish should do the trick.
Image via Pinterest; Source: beautystylish.com
Pretty glitter applied at the base of nails will elevate any regular polish to nail art. Add a few coats to get your shine on.
Image via Pinterest; Source: styleblazer.com
A few coats of fine, multicolored glitter polish take even the most basic nail polish colors up a notch. Be sure to apply a good chip-proof top coat to keep the look together.
Image via Pinterest; Source: 8makeup.com
Mint green is the nail polish color of the moment, and this pastel geometric nail art really showcases the beautiful lacquers.
Image via Pinterest; Source: WeHeartIt
Photo:
We Heart It/We Heart It
This is hands down (pun intended) the manicure we'd choose to have for any special occasion, possible in every color combination out there.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Pshiiit
Photo:
Pshiiit/Pshiiit
Finally, the stiletto nail trend, which has been sweeping the nail art world by storm. Accentuate your pointed tips with a black and white geometrical design, working the bare nail look by the cuticle.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Yummy-Cookie
Photo:
Yummy Cookies/Yummy Cookies