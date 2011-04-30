StyleCaster
Makeup 101: Get Back To The Basics

Rachel Adler
Unfortunately we weren’t all born as brilliant makeup artists, and many of us have had years of practice to get that perfect line of eyeliner or glossy red lip. We’ve also gotten quite good at picking up tricks and tips from friends, experts, magazines and websites when we’ve felt the need to change things up.

At Beauty High, we work hard to make sure to answer all of your beauty needs, from how to get that perfect, flawless convass to finally mastering a red lip (and keeping it on all night). We’ve rounded up some of the best how-to’s from the last few weeks for you to study up on your makeup techniques!

Get A Flawless Complexion in Just 5 Easy Steps

How To Conceal Your Undereye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

How To Get Feminine Smoky Eyes

How To Brighten Your Eyes With Makeup

How To Get Va-Va-Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Images Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High

