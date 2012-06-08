101 Fashion Editorials to Use for Hair Inspiration

While we love looking to the street, our favorite bloggers, celebrities, and you guys for hair inspiration, fashion editorials have an undeniable influence on what we’re loving at any given moment. As editorials lend themselves perfectly to fantasy, they are an excellent forum in which to feature the most outrageous and desirable trends, and (as you’re about to discover!) hairstyles are no exception.

Given that we’re loving so many vastly different hairstyles and colors at the moment, we thought it would be the perfect time to share with you our current favorite fashion editorials for hair inspiration. Whether you’re a classic kind of girl who loves polished waves, or you’re looking for a way to switch it up and try something bold and daring, we’re pretty sure we’ve got the goods.

So if you’re ready to be inspired, click through our gallery of our favorite hair editorial looks. We hope you love them as much as we do!