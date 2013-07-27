101 Easy Hairstyles To Try This Weekend

When we finally make it to the end of the week, we’re looking forward to about a million things: sleeping in late, catching up with friends, and going to Sunday brunch – of course. While we’re more than excited to spend some of our off hours in hair masks and the like, our packed social calendars beg the question – “What am I going to do with my hair?!” Quit freaking out, beauty girls. We hunted down 101 effortless, chic and totally easy hairstyles for you to try this weekend (and the next weekend and the next weekend).

Are you a “Long hair, don’t care” kind of girl? Did you recently decide to make a ballsy move and chop off your locks in favor of a short, edgy cut? Whatever your hair length, we found a hairstyle (or 50) you can rock in a matter of minutes. Plus, whether you’ve got pin straight or naturally wavy hair, there’s style for every kind of texture. We’re excited to try out some of these looks this weekend, and we hope you’ll be inspired to try something new.

Which hairstyle do you want to rock this weekend? Tell us in the comment section below!

