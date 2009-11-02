100 Oooh! Inspiring Holiday Gifts

As much as we love the holidays, we also know it’s a stressful time. Between dealing with relatives, crazy traveling and inclement weather, you’ve got a lot on your plate. This year, we’ve made things a little easier on you with our guide to the season’s best gifts.

Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking to splurge, we’ve rounded up 100 of the best gifts for everyone from your mom to your cubicle buddy. Just find the person you’re shopping for and the amount of money you’d like to spend, then you’ve got a bevy of beautiful options to choose from.

Still stumped? Check out a few of our editors’ recommendations for gifts at under $50 and at $50-$100 via video!

